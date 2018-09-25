Getty Image

Ted Cruz and his wife Heidi were not exactly met with a warm reception when attempting to dine out at Fiola, an upscale Italian restaurant in Washington D.C., on Monday night. The two were essentially chased out of the restaurant by a group of activists protesting the Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh — a longtime friend of Cruz’s who has been accused of sexual misconduct.The group mobbed around Cruz and his wife chanting “We believe survivors,” as the couple attempted to squeeze out of the restaurant with help from the staff. One of the protesters even went so far as to hit Cruz below the belt by heckling “Beto is way hotter than you, dude,” in reference to Beto O’Rourke, the Democrat vying for his Senate seat in November.

BREAKING. Activists just chased @TedCruz out of a fancy Washington DC restaurant, chanting “We Believe Survivors!” Cruz has been friends with creep Kavanaugh for 20 years. Now Cruz is on judiciary committee hearing his testimony. Fascists not welcome! #CancelKavanugh pic.twitter.com/7mx6Tc32za — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

In another clip, one woman confronts Cruz, demanding to know what his vote is going to be on the confirmation of Kavanaugh:

Sexual assault survivor questioned Cruz during disruption at fancy Washington DC restaurant. Cruz ignores her. #CancelKavanaugh pic.twitter.com/bbtQ8TqE4H — Smash Racism DC (@SmashRacismDC) September 25, 2018

As the clips went viral, the protesters were championed by a handful of liberals on Twitter, while they were largely denounced by conservatives, who dismissed the group as thuggish radicals.