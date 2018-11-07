A ‘Beto 2020’ Movement Is Emerging After O’Rourke’s Nail-Biting Loss To Ted Cruz In Texas

Getty Image

By now, you’re undoubtedly aware that Beto O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz, the incumbent Junior Senator from Texas, in Tuesday’s midterm elections. While O’Rourke’s concession speech played to his own punk-rock appeal, complete with F-bomb details, and it’s indeed remarkable that O’Rourke could capture 48.3% of the vote in such a red state, his congressional bid wasn’t meant to be. However, some of O’Rourke’s supporters elsewhere in the nation are shrugging off the loss and believe that he should make a 2020 presidential play. Sounds almost completely crazy, right? Maybe not. To date, the Democrats haven’t been able to throw up a viable candidate against President Trump, and O’Rourke’s certainly got a solid fanbase. It’s even possible that O’Rourke could take his home state of Texas away from Trump (it went to Cruz in the 2016 primaries), and wouldn’t that be something? And given O’Rourke’s national momentum, he’s a far more magnetic candidate than anyone else (Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris) currently maneuvering on the left. To that effect, a “lose the battle, win the war” mentality quickly began to surface on Twitter following O’Rourke’s loss.

TAGSBeto O'Rourkeelection 2020

