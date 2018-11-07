punk-rock appeal, complete with F-bomb details, and it’s indeed remarkable that O’Rourke could capture 48.3% of the vote in such a red state, his congressional bid wasn’t meant to be. However, some of O’Rourke’s supporters elsewhere in the nation are shrugging off the loss and believe that he should make a 2020 presidential play. Sounds almost completely crazy, right? Maybe not. To date, the Democrats haven’t been able to throw up a viable candidate against President Trump, and O’Rourke’s certainly got a solid fanbase. It’s even possible that O’Rourke could take his home state of Texas away from Trump (it went to Cruz in the 2016 primaries), and wouldn’t that be something? And given O’Rourke’s national momentum, he’s a far more magnetic candidate than anyone else (Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Kamala Harris) currently maneuvering on the left. To that effect, a “lose the battle, win the war” mentality quickly began to surface on Twitter following O’Rourke’s loss.By now, you’re undoubtedly aware that Beto O’Rourke lost to Ted Cruz, the incumbent Junior Senator from Texas, in Tuesday’s midterm elections. While O’Rourke’s concession speech played to his own
A ‘Beto 2020’ Movement Is Emerging After O’Rourke’s Nail-Biting Loss To Ted Cruz In Texas
There are 15 comments
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
You have been so very pressed today. Where do you work where you can just post online all day?
When is Beyonce going to chime in ? Three hours into the 2020 election ?
Black women voted 95% for O’Rourke. They consistently get in Formation with the votes, so you really can’t say shit.
But when is Beyonce going to chime in ?
When she deems it worth her time, i’m sure.
I don’t know, I liked the guy, but why should I expect him to beat Trump if he can’t even beat Trump’s cuck?
That’s exactly what I think. Spend more time being an effective mover of State government then use the momentum and national exposure to run for governor.
I hate both parties with a passion, but a little advice for Democrats…perhaps pick some that can actually win an election against a terrible opponent. But keep betting on them Washington Generals Democrats. Just need a few more celebrity endorsements cause that never fails.
I would love to here your suggestion for the ideal candidate.
Lol
Yeah that would be crazy if Beto, a successful congressman ran for president. Almost as insane as a trust-fund idiot who can’t even spell “Democracy” skipping over running for councilman, state senate, house, senate, mayor, governor, and STARTING with f*cking president.
Well shit, when ya say it like that, lol.
Beto running for president is the Republicans’ wet dream.
LMAOOOO, ok little stormer. I thought it was Bernie, wait no Warren, wait no Maxine, wait no Kamala, wait no Hillary again, wait no Booker, wait no….