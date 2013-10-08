‘Beyond: Two Souls’ Is Not A Good Game By Its Own Creator’s Standards

David Cage wants video games to “grow up”, but it’s difficult to see any evidence, in the latest game from Quantic Dream, of anything resembling maturity on any level. If anything, Beyond: Two Souls fails spectacularly to meet the standards its creative force, David Cage, insist the gaming industry needs to meet. Let’s run down the list, shall we?
Make Games For Everyone And Make Them More Accessible
Here’s the gameplay of Beyond: Two Souls in a nutshell; walk to a cutscene. Choose how the cutscene starts. Watch the cutscene. Repeat.
Seriously. That’s the “game.” That’s all it is. Worse, the decisions you make don’t really have any impact on these cutscenes; aside from a few minor changes, I couldn’t find any drastic difference when I repeated a scene, and this game makes the cardinal sin of making the fights pointless; even taking a bunch of hits or deciding to let Ellen Page just hang off the edge of a cliff won’t change the outcome.
In short, it’s not simple: It’s simplistic. I wouldn’t give this game to a non-gamer, because I’d be insulting their intelligence. It’s accessible, in the sense that you’ll barely tap buttons, but the ultimate effect is of watching a crappy movie that expects you to keep jabbing the Play button.
Creative Use Of Gameplay
You’d think a guy insisting we need “new paradigms” of gameplay would, you know, try something new, but you’ve seen this before. When you do actually get to play the game, which is not often, the mechanics are arbitrary and nonsensical. Ellen Page and her ghost sidekick Aiden develop new powers and lose them as the plot demands, which manages to destroy any sense of progression in the game, and none of those powers are interesting or creatively used at any point. Basically this is the old GameCube game Geist except vastly more limited and pretentious. You will long to haunt dog food bowls very, very fast.
Having “Something To Say”
Because it refuses to let you really engage with the world, or even make decisions it doesn’t like, Beyond: Two Souls quickly develops a distasteful sense of both voyeurism and atrocity tourism. “See? This is human suffering. Look at how sparkly we made it look!” “Hey, want to see a teenage girl totally screw up at a party?” Say what you will about Call of Duty, at least it’s honest about its exploitation.
The Somalia area, in particular, really brings out the game at its worst. It’s a stealth sequence, except every single way around the enemies is clearly laid out. The dialogue is awful. And it manages to trivialize a real place with real problems, even as it’s patting itself on the back for being all sensitive to the plight of African people.
Focus On Player Feelings
The characters are too flat, and the plot is too cheesy, for you to form a connection. In fact, the game fights you, every step of the way, to keep you from relating to our heroine on your terms by defining her character. Honestly, whenever I could wander around as Aiden, the not-particularly-well-defined ghost/spirit/soul/whatever, I wound up doing that. It was more interesting, to be honest, to poke around and look at the admittedly beautiful art direction than it was to give a crap what Ellie was doing.
There was only one moment where I felt something, and that was when I was presented with the option, as a player, to let Ellen Page get felt up. I felt uncomfortable, slimy, and creeped out, not from what was happening onscreen, but because it was pretty clear nobody at Quantic Dream had stopped to consider the implications of “Does she get her boobs grabbed? Or not? The choice is yours!”
Bring In Outside Talent And Be More Like Hollywood
Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe work hard here, but ultimately it’s just distracting. They’ve both been in better work, and the script is so shoddy I never thought of them as anything other than “Ellen Page” and “Willem Dafoe.” They seem to get along well, though. Maybe they could be in a better movie.
Honestly, games like Papo And Yo, Journey, and The Unfinished Swan are stronger arguments for stepping away from Hollywood and its forms than this game is for embracing them. Still, the best comparison is the indie game Gone Home. Both are barely “games” in the conventional sense, and both are focused on the emotional journeys of young women.
But Gone Home is a vastly better and more engaging game not least because it’s not trying to be a Hollywood movie. Beyond: Two Souls shuts you out at every turn; nothing you do matters. Gone Home, the only way to find the end of the story is to be active; everything you touch, examine, study fills in more about your character and the family she’s looking for.
There’s nothing wrong with exploring different ways of playing games, but Beyond: Two Souls is not a game, not even according to the man who made it. And that’s a shame, but if nothing else, we’ll say this: It’s a game that could only have come from Sony.
This was one of a few games i was going to use to break in my ps4
It’s very pretty, graphics-wise; they got that right. Beyond that, it’s really only interesting as a curiosity. Like, in ten years, when we look back and see all the strange, offbeat games Sony was putting out, this’ll be a footnote in a longer discussion of the others.
It won’t be playable on the ps4, not until the gaikai streaming services begin, and maybe not then either…I was really excited for Heavy Rain, but I felt slighted at one of the characters turns (wont spoil here), which seemed like a gaping plot hole…this game looked cool but I’ve scaled my gaming budget back considerably and this is one game that fell victim to that for me, nice to know I’m not missing much, sucks to hear Cage missed the mark…I feel like dude has some great games in him, but he needs to ease up on the reins a little bit, if he’s wanting to make a Hollywood level production, he should let some proven screenwriters help him with these humongous scripts, that might go part of the way to redeeming games like these…cool unconventional review here either way, kudos to that
Maybe they should hire voice actors to voice unique characters and act, instead of hiring an actor and making the character look and act like that actor. (I’m still not over Shark’s tale and movies like that.)
Yeah; The Last Of Us was a far more emotionally engaging game.
I’m in love with the last of us and I haven’t even played, just been watching lets plays. Its so well written and the semi-sandbox (or what ever its called) format fits the game well. Also non-Ellen Page, Ellen Page by the looks of it does a better job than actual Ellen Page.
I was kinda excited for this. Now I’ll probably just give it a go when the price drops. FFXIV and GTA V take up a lot of my gaming time anyway.
I didn’t even realize there was another Assassin’s Creed offshoot in the works.
I’d say that’s fair except eventually AC knocks that off.
So they took the worst parts of Indigo Prophecy and ignored everything about Hard Rain.
heavy rain damn it i cant believe I messed that one up
Honestly, I wasn’t a huge fan of Heavy Rain, for much the same reasons. Take away the stick-twiddling and it’s another Wannabe Of The Lambs.
When I first glanced past this article I thought it was “Beyonce:Two Souls” now I’m doubly disappointed.
Beyond two souls. So… three souls? Four souls?…
How’d it compare to Heavy Rain?
Loved that game.
This is the second bad review for the game. I haven’t picked it up yet but now I am kind of hesitant.
Yeah Ars Technica tore into it pretty thoroughly as well. Major bummer, like many others, I had high hopes for this game.
Has nobody played Quantic Dream’s Heavy Rain? This is the third such game from them. At this point, it should come as no surprise what kind of games they make. So expecting anything different is foolish.
It might not be for everybody, certainly. But The Walking Dead won game of the year awards last year for nothing more than tapping the screen once every few minutes, and that was a pretty buggy game with shitty graphics.
I don’t particularly care what David Cage said about video games… that has no bearing on me or my enjoyment of games. So whether or not this falls under what he said is irrelevant to the quality of the game.
A lot of these “negative” reviews for the game are just odd to me. It’s like bashing Call of Duty because all you do in it is shoot guns. Or a sports game because all you do is play that one specific sport. Or a racing game because all you do is drive cars along the tracks. Or the list goes on…
Quantic Dream’s games (and by extension, other point and click games) are just a different style of game. Whether they are good or not should be measured by comparison to other similar games, not by how much “gameplay” there is.
That’s the entire problem: There’s no game to review. It’s basically a Syfy Channel original movie where you twiddle sticks. The Walking Dead, at least the decisions you made were relevant to how the game played out and replaying those decisions led to something different. Here the “game” just does what it wants.
I don’t think that’s fair to say. How do you define “game”? The illusion of your decisions having impact on the story is all that matters. Most people don’t replay these types of games (The Walking Dead, included) to see how all the various choices play out. Most people just go with their initial choices and take the story as it comes. Whether your choices actually matter or not is ultimately irrelevant, unless you’re a reviewer or something I guess and you actually do go through the whole process.
I’ve only played about an hour so far, and I couldn’t tell you if any of the things I’ve done have had an actual impact on the game or not. The story progressed whether by default or by my actions, I don’t know.. that’s all that matters.
Story > gameplay with these games. I think expecting any different after Indigo Prophecy and Heavy Rain makes no sense.
In this particular case, I’d define a game as where the player takes action and drives the story. It’s true that in many games, player choice is bound by rules and many games use psychological tricks. Sticking with Gone Home as an example, the story has a beginning, a middle, and an end, and it’s gonna play out the way it plays out whether I look at every object in every room or just rush through the game.
That said, though, the option is there to play the way I want within the rules. That isn’t there in “Beyond: Two Souls”. It’s just “Press the buttons, monkey, so we can play another cutscene for you. ENJOY THE CUTSCENE!”
And, honestly, the story just isn’t very good. This review would be a lot better if Quantic Dream weren’t serving me Cheese Whiz and grape juice while loudly yelling at me how it’s brie and fine wine.
@KSChris: I agree with you that the appeal of games like this is the illusion of choice that they offer you. If that’s true, then Dan’s complaint is totally fair because Beyond Two Souls doesn’t seem to offer that illusion. That’s why The Walking Dead was received so well. You haven’t really played through it but your choices do have profound effects on the story so, depending on what you choose, characters can meet very different ends and the narrative is greatly affected. If the illusion isn’t there then it might as well be just a story penned to paper or a movie screen. Good interactive gameplay can make a weak story much stronger and more immersive, but when your actions don’t really have weight then the story has to stand on its own. This has been the flaw of Quantic Dream’s earlier games and it sounds like its even more pronounced in this one.
I don’t think people’s praise for The Walking Dead even necessarily had to do with your choices having an effect on the plot, but for the fact that it was able to generate emotional reactions and have those alter your decision-making. It was an interactive movie not in that it let you choose which cutscenes you’d watch, but that it did a brilliant job helping you feel what Lee was feeling. There were many decisions I made because of my emotional reaction in the moment: I was angry, I was stressed, I was panicked.
“In this particular case, I’d define a game as where the player takes action and drives the story.” Dan, if your definition of a word varies on a case-by-case basis, then the word is useless.
As for The Walking Dead, the choice aspect didn’t matter to me. It WAS the thing that made me replay the game immediately after beating it, but it wasn’t the thing that made the game good. In fact, I was pretty disappointed that making completely different choices didn’t really make that much of a difference to the story. But luckily the story was great, and so were the characters. That’s why I liked the game.
My friend, I have a degree in making words useless.
Joking aside, I see your point, but I’m talking more classification here. This and video checkers are technically both video games, but they’re not the same kind of thing.
@jesuswasaterrorist
Maybe you’re right. I don’t know anyone that does. People experience the story via their first playthrough. That is the definitive story, in my opinion. How you first experience it. Anything beyond that and you’re just dealing with what-if scenarios.
@The Flattest Eric
Sure it does. One of the early scenes in the game is a birthday party. Without going into too much spoilery detail, you are given two options at one point. Whichever option you choose COMPLETELY changes how the rest of the scene plays out, and it is pretty drastic.
@KSChris: I played Heavy Rain a while ago and you’re totally right. For some reason, I forgot about some of the choices you had to make throughout and you’re right that they do make some drastic changes to the narrative. I think my dislike of the story may have colored my memory haha.
@Dan: Ha, that sounds useful! And I understand you’re talking about classification; I just don’t really see any value in that discussion. It seems like something along the lines of “telling instead of showing.”
@KSChris: I’ll second what jesuswasaterrorist said; my understanding is that most people replay these branching sorta games at least once. I certainly do, and I assume that’s the norm, although that could easily be a “vocal minority” situation. It’s funny, though, because David Cage has said before that he prefers his games to be played only once, and for that to be “definitive.” It’s definitely a cool concept, in terms of the fun comparative conversations that could be had with other players, but I can’t fully get onboard with it, myself. I guess I don’t really imagine myself having such conversations anyway.
Great Review! I can’t help but feel as if The Walking Dead perfected the whole genre of interactive movies, and that was the natural progression from the Adventure/ Point-and-click games of the old days. The Last of Us takes the cake for the Action Adventure side of interactive movies.
I also think this game would’ve benefited from using the crazier sides of both Willem Dafoe and Ellen Page’s character from Super. Imagine both actors in something like Deadly Premonition. Actually, David Cage can suck it… we need somebody to step up and make a game like this, something with a sense of humor. We don’t need a game that screams “Hollywood look at me! Look at my dramatic story!” I highly dislike the clusterf*ck of a story that the Metal Gear Solid series has become after Snake Eater, but David Cage makes me appreciate Hideo Kojima’s sense of fun.
*presses X button repeatedly*
JASON!!! JAAAASON!!?!! JAASSON! JAAAAAAASON?!!?
Man, if Swery ever gets the kind of scratch he needs to make a big-budget game like Deadly Premonition, I’ll be there. I’ll be one of only five people who buys it, but still.
WHY HAST THOU MADE ME FEEL ALL GUSHY!!
Yeah this isn’t surprising in the slightest. I liked Indigo Prophecy up until you-know-what and Heavy Rain was more of the same. Gimmicky gameplay and a story that even Hollywood at its cocaine-railing worst would reject. Also the sex scenes, dear god. Is there a stupid plot twist in this one too, Dan? Or have they learned absolutely nothing?
You know, I’ll be honest, I’m really not sure. Maybe? There’s nothing in this game you won’t see coming, put it that way.
Sad to hear this. I know everyone complains about the quick-time cinema that is Heavy Rain, but I had fun with it and actually felt for the characters. I’ll probably still rent this, but hearing you guys break it down makes me nervous about a purchase.
Pretty sure they’d break down Heavy Rain in basically the same manner, so I wouldn’t be swayed too much by that if I were you.
fair enough. but your choices had actual effect of the outcome, which doesnt seem to be the case with this one.
I went into this game with no expectations other than a story. So far I am really liking it. All games do not have to be the same. I like it.
Like I said, I enjoy experiments with what gameplay is: All games are, really, are a set of rules. I just don’t think this particular experiment works.
I can’t wait to play this game and come back in a week to angrily disagree with you after everyone has stopped caring about it.
Dude, this is the Internet, why wait?
Wait, you still wait to play the game before you start bitching about it? What are you, new?
The only thing by Quantic Dream I haven’t played is Omikron, but the story in Indigo Prophecy went way off the rails from what I remember, and Heavy Rain was bad all around with some inspired bits here and there. Basically, I’m not surprised by it being bad, but I am surprised at how little actual game you say there is. I’ll still rent it so I can see for myself, but I won’t be expecting much.
It’s worth a rental if you’re interested, I’ll say that.
I have it coming in from Gamefly, so at least I have that going for me. I liked the demo enough to be pretty excited for it. We’ll see if that lasts. I’m glad I played Heavy Rain, despite all of its glaring flaws.
Dan, I’m interested in games like these because they’re supposed to push some kind of boundary. I don’t think Quantic Dream knows how to do that, but I still appreciate when someone tries.
Brad, I forgot I downloaded the demo, so I’ll give that a shot. And yea, Heavy Rain has a shit load of glaring flaws.
I thought Indigo Prophecy’s story was quite good, until the last 1/3 or so, where it went to Tropetown by way of Shit Creek.
I feel bad for Cage. It’s obvious he just wants to make movies with deep feelings and a lot going on.
Instead he adds those stories to video games, thinking they work as an “interactive film”.
This game/non-game debate is so pointless. I guess you’ve gotta write something about a big release like this, but seriously. Let this counterproductive, arbitrary topic die. If it’s “not a game,” then just review it like you would review a movie, rather than spending several paragraphs describing how NOT GAME it is. As this page’s url suggests, we all know what to expect from Quantic Dream by now; there’s no need to harp on that point yet again.
Normally I wouldn’t. But to be honest, David Cage practically demands you call him out on it. If you’re going to have a big mouth, have the game to back it up.
I suppose that’s true. He’s like a punchable face but for severe criticism.
My issue with Quantic Dream as a studio is that I feel their priorities are skewed. Cage keeps rambling on about next-gen graphics being essential to the audience developing an emotional response. Any gamer who played FF7 or FFVI can tell you that simply isn’t true. Locke and Terra and Shadow might have been big chunky pixels, but I CARED about those pixels and became invested in a way few other games have ever matched.
You can have a great game with crappy graphics provided the story and the characters are interesting. You can also have a great game with paper thin characters if the mechanics are interesting. I’d use Vanquish as an example…I didn’t expect to like that game, but damn it was fun to play!
I actually liked Heavy Rain, but only because I liked Jayden as a character (mostly because his kitchen sink accent amused me.) But the characters so often reacted in ways an actual human being never would. Plus the huge gaping plot holes that would have been filled by material that was cut from the game. If you cut crap, don’t leave in bits and pieces for ‘misdirection’ when you KNOW they make no sense!
I really WANT to like Two Souls. But this review confirmed my fears, and I kind of don’t want to give money to a company that thinks graphics are an even exchange for mechanics and plot. I’ll play flat characters with fun mechanics. I’ll play terrible graphics with smart, engaging writing. But I won’t play a game just because it’s pretty, and I hate that Cage thinks pretty is all he needs.
The best way to quell those fears if to play the game yourself and make your own opinion. This Dan’s is not the only opinion about the game, there are others. That’s why I don’t post about anything unless I saw/played it for myself. I played the demo and it was really interesting to me but since I’m at my limit for full price games right now I can’t. But don’t take one person’s blog post (as much as I like that person’s posts) as gospel.
Like you, I can’t afford to buy every game I have interest in. I’m not just basing my opinion off this one review…I have a number of reviewers I follow whose interests are close to mine. There have surely been times one of those reviewers hated a game I ended up enjoying, but those are in the minority. The early word on Two Souls seems to match up pretty well to the review here, and that’s concerning.
Sure, playing it is always best…if one happens to have unlimited cash. I know very few gamers that fall into that category though.
Haha, the accents in that game were so weird. A lot of european actors are good at masking their accents, but the ones in Heavy Rain were not. The kids especially. Jeez.
Woah, you must have looked into my head to write this! Exactly what I thought while I was playing Beyond. Personally, my preferrence on a good game weighs heavily on its storytelling, thus I loved the Walking Dead. But Beyond was everything but I expected it to be. I could take the lack of creative gameplay, but extremely cheesy story and dialogues that are straight out of overexploited hollywood scenario? Seriously, a good storywriter can pull out a well-woven story out of the most common theme, and a lab rat girl with two souls connected to her wasn’t even that bad of a theme. It’s bad enough that the heroine repetitively engages into boring, sudden hollywood kiss scenes with every good looking guy she bumps into, and now she even willingly abandons her life out of an unidentified, infinite responsibility for justice? These storywriters seriously didn’t do their homework.
Because I am occasionally a man of my word, I’ve come back to vehemently disagree with this article. This game has problems, absolutely. But saying that it does not elicit emotion and doesn’t allow someone to bond with its characters is laughable. I felt for Jodie and I thought the bond she had with Aiden was complicated, realistic and touching. I mean, realistic for the batshit crazy circumstances anyway. And to say that you can in no way affect the outcome of each chapter is misleading as well. Characters live and die based on your actions. How much that matters to you I suppose would depend on how much the story engaged you, and if it didn’t I can see the rest of the game peeling apart like a sour onion. But it connected to me, it was at times an erratic, jumbled mess but it was one I greatly enjoyed experiencing. I thought Ellen Page’s performance was excellent and did a lot to ground many of the plot’s outlandish elements. And I know the writers at Uproxx aren’t some kind of hive mind, but the people of this site often take shots at shows like Two and Half Men and The Big Bang Theory, ect., for why we can’t have nice things and it feels wrong to attack this game in such a way. Like it or not, I feel like this game and games like it are important. To push the industry and contentiously challenge what it’s capable of. And with that, I inter this embarrassingly long spiel into the graveyard of this comment’s section. Adieu.