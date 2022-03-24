While meeting with NATO allies in Brussels, President Joe Biden was essentially asked by an ABC reporter if he was perhaps too quick to rule out starting “World War III” as a means of deterring Vladimir Putin‘s invasion of Ukraine. It was an odd moment to say the least, and while Biden fielded the question well, you can tell by the puzzled look on his face that he can’t believe what he was just asked.

Here’s Cecelia Vega’s full question, and while you can kinda see where she’s coming from, it’s hard not to interpret her line of thought as endorsing engaging Russia militarily, which would end badly for everyone. There’s a reason why the Cold War was cold, people.

“Sir, you’ve made it very clear in this conflict that you did not want to see World War III. But is it possible that, in expressing that so early, that you were too quick to rule out direct military intervention in this war. Could Putin have been emboldened, knowing that you were not going to get involved directly in this conflict?”

Biden’s response: “No and no.” You can see the exchange below, and Biden’s facial expression really ties the whole thing together:

ABC reporter asks Biden if he was too quick to rule out world war 3 pic.twitter.com/OEjl9ijWhu — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 24, 2022

Meanwhile, on social media, people can’t believe that a journalist for ABC News is literally out here asking if maybe Joe Biden made a mistake by not immediately sparking a global conflict that could end in nuclear war. Folks had a lot of thoughts about the current state of the media, but there was also a considerable amount of praise for Biden shutting the whole thing down like day-old malarkey.

It's very important that #journalists give equal time to both sides of the question of whether all of humanity should be eradicated in a global nuclear holocaust. https://t.co/m5UZV9e40o — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) March 24, 2022

if you ever think you're being too callous in calling out the stupidity and mendacity of our press corps 👇 https://t.co/dZzX1zs4lI — mittwit romney 🌋 (@count_flackula) March 24, 2022

Biden's answer here is top shelf especially because of the "Are you a fucking moron?" look on his face when he delivers it https://t.co/wrZgizFwlL — Drew Magary (@drewmagary) March 24, 2022

ABC is really out here asking if not doing WW3 is a bad idea. https://t.co/typ8f6xPnB — Jay Brody (@theJaybrody) March 24, 2022

mr president. sir. with all due respect. can we please do a war. pleaee https://t.co/mjvFjPcBmP — milo (@pawgaze) March 24, 2022

As a rule of thumb, I try to avoid questions 1) to which I already know the answer, and 2) give the person asked the opportunity to threaten nuclear war. There are…so many other things to ask about, that have not already been answered, to try instead. https://t.co/RmwzdteqN3 — Kelsey D. Atherton (@AthertonKD) March 24, 2022

REPORTER: Sir I want to ADDRESS this issue.

[PRESIDENT nods]

You KNOW I think World War 3 is bad

PRESIDENT: Absolutely

REPORTER: BUT! https://t.co/Ajwu5J9BV3 — Jason Kirk (@thejasonkirk) March 24, 2022

I feel like reporters should have to take a basic IQ test and maybe a psych exam before being hired. https://t.co/96erm4QkoE — Bex 🌊🏳️‍🌈🇺🇸🌯 (@AbsolutBex) March 24, 2022

"sir, respectfully, we're demanding blood. why haven't you delivered the blood we desire? WHERE IS OUR BLOOD?!" https://t.co/9RDy4eHoZs — Nicky Flowers (@yiffpolice) March 24, 2022

(Via Aaron Rupar on Twitter)