‘Big Trouble In Little China’ And Other Comics Of Note, June 4th

Batman ’66 Meets The Green Hornet #1
This book has a great concept that, alas, is wasted by the fact that Kevin Smith and Ralph Garman take their pacing cues from the old series. This feels talky and padded, even if Ty Templeton is enjoying the art considerably, and ultimately not worth a pickup.
Tiny Titans: Return To The Treehouse #1
Art Baltazar and Franco return to, well, what they do best, making short strips for kids. Honestly, this book feels a little too herky-jerky in the pacing to really flow, and that may not hold the attention of kids for 22 pages. But, hey, it’s cute, at least.
The Superannuated Man #1
You see the name Ted McKeever tied to a comic, you know it’s going to be weird. This is the guy whose last miniseries was about a tiny Jesus. But man, this book, apparently a goof on Kamandi, is weird even for McKeever. Beautiful, poetic, disturbing… but also just plain weird.
Rise of The Magi #1
You know, you’d think, when you were dumping somebody in an alternate world, you wouldn’t choose a place like Times Square to fetch them up in. Marc Silvestri’s writing is unfortunately not really clever enough to carry the cliches, although Sumeyye Kesgin’s art has a fun sense of whimsy. Read it for the art, if you read it at all.
Big Trouble In Little China #1
Eric Powell of The Goon is unleashed on one of the most beloved movies John Carpenter ever made, and the result is… well, completely insane. And we wouldn’t have it any other way; the tone and flavor of the movie is captured almost perfectly, albeit Brian Churilla’s art takes a little getting used to. And, truthfully, Churilla needs an inker. But with a book this funny, it’s a minor concern: Highly recommended.
Painkiller Jane: The 22 Brides #1
Oh, great, yet another comic book about hot chicks who are also ninjas and sometimes lesbians. If we’ve got to keep putting cheesecake books on the stands, could they at least make some sort of effort to be original?
The Dresden Files: War Cry #1
Harry Dresden and a bunch of rookie Wardens have to defend a bunch of scholars from a vampire death squad. This particular Dresden comic picks up after the classic Dead Beat, and it’s got all the hallmarks of classic Dresden: An action movie setup with a noir hero who figures out what’s happening with the audience. If you’re still jonesing for more Dresden after finishing off Skin Game, this’ll do the trick.
Mandala
It’s taken me a while to chew over this particular book. It’s an interesting mix of New Age spirituality, intrigue, and dystopian science fiction. Honestly, it’s worth reading just for Bruce Zick’s vivid, jagged artwork, but Stuart Moore juggles a lot of elements here in an intelligent, engaging way, and the core concept is quite a lot of fun. Highly recommended, especially if you like your heroics a little more involved than just punch-by-numbers.
I thought “taking pacing queues from the old series” was sort of the point. From listening to Ralph Garman on the radio every morning, I can tell you that he’s a Batman ’66 obsessive. He was asked to write a story like the old show and he did that exactly.
What works on the screen doesn’t work on the page. The book draaaaaaags. To be fair that might also be Kevin Smith, but the Batman ’66 series is generally pretty zippy, which is part of the charm.
Kevin Smith shouldn’t be allowed within three universes of any incarnation of Batman. Widening Gyre was that bad.
@shadowtag I’m sure the ending is great.
Wake #9 (Of 10)
Batman Eternal #9
Magneto #5
Moon Knight #4
Original Sin #3
Caliban #3
I officially dropped Eternal, come August I won’t be buying it anymore. I’m thinking about dropping more from my subs. looking at this list, I’m so happy I’ve gotten rid of fluff in the past like Clone and Great Pacific.
meanwhile, the rest of the books I’m getting this week are all dope for the most part. EVERYONE needs to be reading Ennis’s Caliban.
Moon Knight is my current must-read this week. I’ve yet to be unhappy, and I’m loving the one and done structure.
Iron Fist: Living Weapon #3
Tiny Titans: Return To The Treehouse #1
Futures End #5
Superior Foes of Spider-Man #12
Rai #2
Quantum & Woody #11
New Warriors #5
JL3K #7
Hinterkind #8
Amazing X-Men #8
Shadowman: End Times #2
Amazing X-Men 2014 Annual
Vandroid #3
Miracleman #7
Earth 2 #24
And, because of a stupid Diamond listing, I didn’t get the new Vampirella series. Apparently, it is listed as “New Vampirella” even though Comixology and the book’s own cover call it “Vampirella”. In any case, I am surprised you didn’t review it, Dan. it was one of the bigger debuts this week and is written by Nancy A Collins.
Did read Tiny Titans and Futures End. I am one of those people that are happy Tiny Titans is back as it is one of the more solid all-ages titles around. As for Futures End, this week felt like a big ol’ “meh”. And, thanks to a Comic Book Resources poster, I’m beginning to view Mr Terrific as a superhero version of Kanye West. I also somehow enjoyed this week’s Mr Terrific story.
I like that comparison.
Honestly, I thought about it, and I just hate Vampirella. I’ve never liked the character, and although Dynamite has done really good work with her, I just couldn’t get past my general distaste of the character.
I still haven’t picked up last weeks books, I’m so dreadfully behind.
But…
Quantum And Woody #11
Superior Foes Of Spider-Man #12
Punisher #6 (Until it crosses over with Black Widow)
Moon Knight #4
Iron Fist The Living Weapon #3 (I’m loving this book)
Black Widow #7
Batman Eternal #9 (I’m probably cutting this soon, It’s just not doing it for me. I’ve give it til the end of the month and then see)
Green Arrow #32
Woods #2
It’s not as if Painkiller Jane is a new character. She even had a not awful tv series.
Yeah, I know, but this book was so fart-sniffing in how “edgy” it is, and so tiresome in that everything is an excuse to show boobs, that my patience ran out. The book doesn’t even make use of its own damn concept.