Here Are Bill Burr’s 7 Angriest Stand-Up Clips, In Increasing Order Of Angriness

We’ve long been fans of Bill Burr. Whether it be his turn on Breaking Bad, regular Conan appearances, excellent podcast, or Netflix dominance on Netflix, the prolific comedian always delivers.
Burr turns 46 today, and while I’m sure he can still find things to get heated about, a new marriage and flourishing career probably aren’t on the list. When he does get riled up, however, no one on the planet is better at channeling their anger into a razor-sharp joke.
In celebration of Bill Burr’s hilarity/anger, I’ve lined up seven of his angriest clips on YouTube, each with an official ranking on the Billy Burr anger meter. May this be a happy year for you, Mr. Burr — just not too happy.
#7: We Need a Plague
Because of Egg McMuffins — and every airport having a Cinnabon — the human race is evolving into a species of pale, flabby, Jabba the Hutt-type creatures, and Bill Burr knows that a good plague is needed. Put on a sweater, you’ll be fine. Score: 5
#6: White Guilt
Bill Burr only has so much white guilt to go around, and there might not be enough left for Terrence Howard’s swim team. Score: 5.5
#5: How Women Argue
It’s not about landing the winning punch, but remaining levelheaded, taking a knee and enjoying the “champagne of victory” that goes with it. Score: 6.5
#4: Grocery Shopping
Self-automated check-out machines equal the end of cashiers, but they also equal the beginning of Bill Burr’s ham bowling league. Score: 7
#3: The Most Difficult Job
A few months ago when that viral video of the “world’s toughest job” was floating around, I would undoubtedly see somebody in a comment thread link to this clip. Being a mom is often a thankless job, but that doesn’t mean Burr is going to let the back-patting go unchecked. Score: 8
#2: Just Some Guy
People get angry about religion for an infinite number of reasons, but for Bill Burr it’s as simple as some guy named Jerry speaking in Old English. Nobody should tell a man when he can eat a cheeseburger or jerk it. Score: 9
#1: Muffins
Bill Burr is not a muffin guy. Score: 10
You aren’t going to link to the Philly Takedown? That’s not only his angriest clip, it may need to be measured in lewisblacks
HA!
“…I’M DOING ALL SEVEN MINUTES YOU FUCKING ASSHOLES”
This list is completely useless without Philly.
“You know what you fucking losers I hope you all fucking die and I hope the fucking Eagles never win the Super Bowl!”
“Fucking Rocky is your hero, the whole pride of your city is built around a guy who doesn’t exist. Joe Frazier is from there but he’s black so you can’t fucking deal with him, so you make a fucking statue for some 3 foot fucking Italian.”
BULLSHIT that Philly isn’t number 1.
(I was there, not being an asshole and thought the whole thing was goddamned hilarious)
ONE MINUTE LEFT IN THE PERIOD!
[www.youtube.com]
I love it that everyone knows about the Philly Takedown and how this list is sooo fucking wrong. We need a follow up post and an apology.
I agree with everyone on this, this list is invalid as shit without that being #1. It’s amazing how he talks epic amounts of shit during that and by the end the audience is totally with him, it’s a landmark achievement in public speaking as far as I’m concerned.
I’m from Philly and I am as disappointed as the rest of you. That needed to be #1.
So was the Philly incident a 15 or something?
The comedy of hate is my favorite comedy.
[www.youtube.com]
For reference … this is a ten.
Am I though only one who sees a fat, greasy, hair-receded Joel McHale?
Except Bill Burr is a good stand-up comedian. I love Joel McHale, but I wouldn’t consider him a stand-up.
Every time I see the thumbnails to his specials on Netflix, I keep thinking it’s Joel McHale.
Long lost brothers.
@2Skinny A hair-receded Joel McHale, you say? Here you go: [www.baldcelebrity.com]
Haha holy shit, I just saw the thumbnail for this story and googled ‘billy burr fat joel mchale’ to see if anyone else saw the same thing. It brought me to your comment.
What about his whole bit on restaurants that make you do everything? That was hysterically angry.
What about his stunt in Philly?
Best working stand up today. Hands down.
“Bill Burr is not a muffin guy.”
Au contraire! He maybe was back then, but you gotta listen to his recent muffin-cast. Sounded delicious and I went gay for him for a minute.
I prefer comedians that are funny.
His rant about Stalin during his last tour was pretty epic but there still seems to be no video of the routine.
Joel, you’re doing God’s work . . . because of this article, I now know what the Philly Takedown is, and I feel like I’m a better person for it.
Me too bub.
How could you not include his bit about “losing your shit” as being part of the process putting things together?
“Oh go to your mothers I don’t give a shit!! Yeah? What story you gonna tell, this one, right? Not the part about how I PAY ALL THE FUCKING BILLS!!!!”
Watch the whole thing here: [www.youtube.com]
None of that was funny.
None whatsoever.
This was funny:
Followed by this:
Bill Burr needs a writer.
All’s I’m saying.
The Philly Incident isn’t even him angry. He’s telling the audience to fuck himself, but it’s nothing that seems particularly angry because he transcended that and crossed into indifference combined with “Fuck you, your ticket money is still paying me to be up here for 15 minutes.”
Oh he’s angry. Anger isn’t just yelling. There’s the really scary anger where you get quieter and stop caring about anything except getting even …