Bill Cosby Responded To A Heckler Who Asked Him To ‘Tell The One About How To Get Away With Rape’

With Chelsea Handler’s allegation added to the pile, the claims of sexual assault and misconduct against Bill Cosby keep growing. So do the public outcries against the veteran comedian, both outside and in the seats at his shows. The latest instance happened in Baltimore this past Friday.
City Paper interviewed the heckler and published video of the exchange:
“38 women called you a rapist!” Michael M. Crook shouted, later adding “Tell the one about how to get away with rape,” to which Cosby shouted “Stop it!”
In the interview, the poorly-named Crook claimed that he believed Cosby’s accusers and vowed to stand up against the comedy elder:
“I can’t speak for those women, but I am determined to stand up with them and tell Mr. Cosby that he cannot simply avoid answering for those crimes.”
According to TheWrap, Crook was outnumbered by fans in attendance who wanted to hear Cosby’s set, so they began shouting back at him, telling him to “Shut up!” Cosby intervened:
“Just remain calm,” before adding, “We are here to enjoy my gift. We are not here to argue. Let those people speak. We will find them and ask them to leave.”
Okay, everything about the ongoing Cosby debacle is horrible — the content of the allegations, the comedian’s lackluster responses, the ostracization of the comedian — but beyond this, I think we can all agree that talking about one’s own “gift” in such a context is, erm, an interesting word choice.
‘We are here to enjoy my gift’ is the same thing he says when they wake up during probably.
Headline is a little misleading. “Cosby whines like a bitch and then says something creepy” is more accurate.
“‘Just remain calm,’ before adding, ‘We are here to enjoy my gift. We are not here to argue.'”
I mean, he did honor the guy’s request to show the crowd how to get away with it.
Did you hear the one about how to get away with rape? Just kill the bitch afterwards.
Is this a joke or a confession?
It smacked of “Pay attention to me” but Handler is too classy for that.
As a rule I don’t enjoy morons interrupting shows with their idiotic nonsense but I’ve got to say, that was a solid heckle.
Call me old fashioned, but since when was rape taken seriously without a thorough investigation with no supporting evidence? Reminds me of lynch mobs and Salem witch trials. Don’t take it as me donning some rape apologist angle but I just find it disturbing that people use word of mouth without any actual PROOF. Does critical thinking still exist or are we just supposed to accuse Cosby of something we have no proof of him actually doing besides word of mouth?
Since ever? Rape is a serious thing. It’s serious even when just one person accuses you and when there are so many it’s even more serious. Combine this with his weird response…
+1
Just as much proof against Cosby as their was against Sandusky. Critical thinking does exist, and when this many people all accuse the guy of the same thing, my critical thinking leads me to believe he is guilty. You probably assume it is some cabal of women just trying to push their feminist agendas.
@Drunk@Noon Sure, but there is also the same amount of evidence against Bernie Fine, and we know that at least some of those allegations, if not all of them, are completely false.
How do you know that none of them have proof? And what sort of proof are you looking for, 30 years later?
Jesus it’s called analysis, critical thinking, or a half dozen other terms. If one person makes a claim, it’s obviously a bit different than if 40 people do.
He found his special purpose long ago, and he has used it a lot.
The part I find the most interesting is his essential silence on the subject. I am assuming that his lawyer told him to just not say anything at all. But that doesn’t mean he’s guilty of rape. It also doesn’t mean he’s innocent.
50 or 100 or 1000 women claiming he raped them also doesn’t mean he’s guilty. It does mean that someone needs to do a pretty damn thorough investigation.
“We are here to enjoy my gift?” Okay, I now officially hate the dude regardless of the allegations.
“Stop it!”
Thats what she said, and Cosby didnt listen
