Bill Cosby Responded To A Heckler Who Asked Him To ‘Tell The One About How To Get Away With Rape’

With Chelsea Handler’s allegation added to the pile, the claims of sexual assault and misconduct against Bill Cosby keep growing. So do the public outcries against the veteran comedian, both outside and in the seats at his shows. The latest instance happened in Baltimore this past Friday.

City Paper interviewed the heckler and published video of the exchange:

“38 women called you a rapist!” Michael M. Crook shouted, later adding “Tell the one about how to get away with rape,” to which Cosby shouted “Stop it!”

In the interview, the poorly-named Crook claimed that he believed Cosby’s accusers and vowed to stand up against the comedy elder:

“I can’t speak for those women, but I am determined to stand up with them and tell Mr. Cosby that he cannot simply avoid answering for those crimes.”

According to TheWrap, Crook was outnumbered by fans in attendance who wanted to hear Cosby’s set, so they began shouting back at him, telling him to “Shut up!” Cosby intervened:

“Just remain calm,” before adding, “We are here to enjoy my gift. We are not here to argue. Let those people speak. We will find them and ask them to leave.”

Okay, everything about the ongoing Cosby debacle is horrible — the content of the allegations, the comedian’s lackluster responses, the ostracization of the comedian — but beyond this, I think we can all agree that talking about one’s own “gift” in such a context is, erm, an interesting word choice.

(Via TheWrap and City Paper)