Bill Cosby Responded To A Heckler Who Asked Him To ‘Tell The One About How To Get Away With Rape’

#Bill Cosby
News & Culture Writer
03.30.15 20 Comments
Bill Cosby NBC

Getty Image

With Chelsea Handler’s allegation added to the pile, the claims of sexual assault and misconduct against Bill Cosby keep growing. So do the public outcries against the veteran comedian, both outside and in the seats at his shows. The latest instance happened in Baltimore this past Friday.

City Paper interviewed the heckler and published video of the exchange:

“38 women called you a rapist!” Michael M. Crook shouted, later adding “Tell the one about how to get away with rape,” to which Cosby shouted “Stop it!”

In the interview, the poorly-named Crook claimed that he believed Cosby’s accusers and vowed to stand up against the comedy elder:

“I can’t speak for those women, but I am determined to stand up with them and tell Mr. Cosby that he cannot simply avoid answering for those crimes.”

According to TheWrap, Crook was outnumbered by fans in attendance who wanted to hear Cosby’s set, so they began shouting back at him, telling him to “Shut up!” Cosby intervened:

“Just remain calm,” before adding, “We are here to enjoy my gift. We are not here to argue. Let those people speak. We will find them and ask them to leave.”

Okay, everything about the ongoing Cosby debacle is horrible — the content of the allegations, the comedian’s lackluster responses, the ostracization of the comedian — but beyond this, I think we can all agree that talking about one’s own “gift” in such a context is, erm, an interesting word choice.

(Via TheWrap and City Paper)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Bill Cosby
TAGSbaltimoreBILL COSBYBill Cosby allegationsHECKLERhecklersRAPE ALLEGATIONS

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 18 hours ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 3 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP