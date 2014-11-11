Bill Cosby Asked The Internet To Meme Him. It Didn’t End Well.

Bill Cosby is a wealthy man. Presumably, he can afford a team of competent “social media managers” who know that the Internet thinks he’s a creepy uncle. Surely they wouldn’t have a meme stunt horribly backfire on them.

Actually, they did. The person/team that controls Cosby’s Twitter account put out a call to “meme” him using a meme generator, and things got ugly in a hurry. It turns out money can’t buy happiness (or someone to Google “bill cosby rape”), only the ability to settle with your accusers.

It began with this innocent tweet.

This probably isn’t what Cosby’s team had in mind.

How about this one, is this one okay… RT @BillCosby: Go ahead. Meme me! #CosbyMeme pic.twitter.com/1sKnvLdyQl — Jason Steele (@FilmCow) November 10, 2014

Oh man, these are making my day! #CosbyMeme pic.twitter.com/nWwhFEDEhD — A Kwanzaa Pamphlet (@Floyd_Banks) November 10, 2014

Someone really thought #COSBYMEME was a good idea? pic.twitter.com/HBbbW2P4eX — Justin Wood (@Justin_Wood_) November 10, 2014

Apparently so. The meme generator has since been taken down.