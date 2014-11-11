Bill Cosby Asked The Internet To Meme Him. It Didn’t End Well.

Bill Cosby is a wealthy man. Presumably, he can afford a team of competent “social media managers” who know that the Internet thinks he’s a creepy uncle. Surely they wouldn’t have a meme stunt horribly backfire on them.
Actually, they did. The person/team that controls Cosby’s Twitter account put out a call to “meme” him using a meme generator, and things got ugly in a hurry. It turns out money can’t buy happiness (or someone to Google “bill cosby rape”), only the ability to settle with your accusers.
It began with this innocent tweet.
This probably isn’t what Cosby’s team had in mind.
Apparently so. The meme generator has since been taken down.
Rape jokes are the best
Filth flarn Filth
I don’t know where you guys found the Cosby vinegar strokes, but bravo.
Watching the memes come in
Dude’s got pocket dogs!
awesome! totally awesome. best ever in my book.i so need that one.
Leonard Part Six…inches…WIDE
I live for the magic of this comments section.
I feel like this would have happened even if he WASN’T a rapist. Don’t ASK the Internet to do stuff, you fool! That’s dignity suicide!
AAA YEAH!!!
“Have you ever met a girl and not wanted to rape her?”
.By posting the hash tag on Twitter. Bill Cosby was asking for this.That`s how consent works,Bill.zip zop zoobity bop.
Not to sound like an insufferable meme rape joke hipster, but #AskJameis was funnier.
whooops. looks like you did
Awww man. First and foremost…he needs to fire, then kill then dismember who ever idea this was.
I came here for the LOLz, I was not disappointed.