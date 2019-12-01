A few days after his first interview from prison was uncovered, comedian and convicted sexual assaulter Bill Cosby — or, at least someone on his team — took to Twitter to rail against “mainstream media outlets” and encourage his followers to support the black press.

As The Hollywood Reporter noted, Cosby’s Twitter account issued several tweets regarding his various opinions on Thanksgiving Day and the day after, when he repeatedly shared links to an Associated Press article repurposed and published by another outlet. “Happy Thanksgiving & be thankful for the Native Americans,” read the final Thanksgiving Day tweet. “Yours truly, The Educator & The Political Prisoner.”

The next two, which were timed to coincide with the hugely popular post-Thanksgiving consumer affair of “Black Friday,” took aim specifically at the aforementioned “mainstream media outlets” and others Cosby believes to have wronged him. “It’s #BlackFriday, so let’s spend our dollars with #BlackPressUSA & all Black media outlets that propel the truth and the facts, not Fake News,” read the first. “The truth is in the pudding, this week Black Press USA proved its power and relevance to the world.”

A few minutes later, the account repeated its pro-black press message while identifying the specific outlets with which Cosby is unhappy. “No longer should we succumb to the fear of many mainstream media outlets like Associated Press, CNN, NBC, New York Times, Washington Post & Radar Online just to name a few,” he proclaimed. “Black Friday+Black People = BlackPressUSA.”

In September of last year, following his being found guilty of all the charges against him in a Pennsylvania court, Cosby was “sentenced to three to 10 years in state prison for drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand.” The judge’s decision also included the caveat that Cosby be placed in “total confinement.” Since then, the disgraced comedian has filed an appeal to his conviction and sentencing, and tweeted on occasion.

