It’s been almost a year since Donald Trump lost re-election, and yet a large number of Republicans still refuse to admit it publicly. One of them is Sean Spicer. The former president’s first press secretary went on Real Time with Bill Maher Friday to promote his book, Radical Nation: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’ Dangerous Plan for America, hoping for a spirited debate. Instead he got called out for being just another member of the GOP who won’t say their former leader is a loser.

"Trump lost this election and you won't say it. You're either part of the Big Lie, or you're part of the conspiracy." Watch things get spicy between @BillMaher and @SeanSpicer on tonight's #RealTime: pic.twitter.com/0ovBXbNe2b — Real Time with Bill Maher (@RealTimers) October 30, 2021

Spicer spent the first chunk of their chat attacking Biden’s increasingly decreased Build Back Better bill, whose transformative aspects are being chipped away thanks in large part to Democratic senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin. But eventually Maher got him on the topic of bonkers conspiracy theories floated by Republicans. Spicer denounced QAnon. But when it came to the “Big Lie” — that the 2020 election was somehow stolen from his former employer — he fell right in line with the worst in his party.

“What about (the theory that) the election was rigged and Trump really won?” Maher asked him, point blank. “Is that lunacy?”

Spicer responded with the line that “there are some serious problems with the election,” even repeating the claim that some staets “changed the rules” before an election taking place during a once-in-a-century public health crisis.

But Maher wasn’t having it: “This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question: Did Trump win or lose the election?'”

Spicer replied, “I don’t know.”

“Well, there you go, because the world does,” Maher replied. Spicer tried to get into the nitty-gritty, but Maher eventually called him out, saying, “You’re afraid of Trump.”

“I’m not afraid of anything,” Spicer replied.

“Yes, you are,” Maher responded. “This is all about, you work in the conservative sphere of media. If you say what I want you to say, what I think you truly believe, you won’t get your job, Trump will start attacking you.” He added, “It’s bullsh*t, Sean. You know it’s bulllsh*t.”