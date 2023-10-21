There are two big things that could happen to Trump in the next year and change: He could win re-election over Joe Biden (or whoever nabs the Democratic ticket) and he could be thrown in the clink for all his alleged crimes. Both of these could occur. Him reclaiming the White House would not keep him from the slammer, and vice versa. Sean Hannity has pointed out that he could still run for commander-in-chief from prison. And Barbie critic Bill Maher is saying pretty much the same thing.

Per Mediaite, on Friday’s episode of Real Time with Bill Maher, the host was pow-wowing with former Bill Clinton advisor Paul Begala and conservative New York Times columnist Bret Stephens. Begala said friends in the know claimed Trump’s prolific legal woes are “not good for him,” even “terrible.” Stephens pointed out that the former president’s polls actually swell every time he’s indicted (even though he maintains that “the guy belongs in jail”).

“Ultimately,” Stephens concluded, “the only way I think you slay this beast is in an election or in a primary.”

“Absolutely absolute. It’s also very much possible, I think,” Maher agreed. “And I don’t think we’ll ever send him to jail, but I think he could get house arrest at Mar-a-Lago and be the president at the same time and run this world from an orange jumpsuit. That is not an unrealistic scenario.”

Begala joked that “he’s already got all the classified documents there, so.”

“He wouldn’t even have to leave his bathroom,” Stephens added.

Is being thrown in solitary what Trump needs to lock down 2024? Is he going to have to move the Oval Office to a prison cafeteria? He recently said he’s willing to serve time if he has to, and prolific critic Mark Hamill couldn’t agree with him more.

(Via Mediaite)