Bill Murray Will Play Baloo In Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ Remake

Damn you, Disney. There is no reason why I, an adult man, should be excited for a live-action/animated remake of The Jungle Book, but like Bagheera when he finally eats Mowgli (that’s how The Jungle Book ends, right?), I am. Not because I can’t wait to see how GRITTY director Jon Favreau makes it, but because of the cast: there’s Lupita Nyong’o as Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa, Giancarlo Esposito as Akela, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Christopher Walken as King Louie, and best of all, Bill Murray as Baloo. (Let the Baloos pay the Baloo tax; I pay the Bill Murray tax.)

A lazy ass bear that loves swing music? Yes, I think Bill Murray will be perfect for that role. Also:

A separate live-action adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel is being made at Warner Bros. with Andy Serkis directing. That project will hit theaters a year later, on Oct. 21, 2016. (Via)

OK, but does it have Bill Murray as a bear and ScarJo as a snake? Didn’t think so.

Via the Hollywood Reporter