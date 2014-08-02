Bill Murray Will Play Baloo In Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ Remake

Damn you, Disney. There is no reason why I, an adult man, should be excited for a live-action/animated remake of The Jungle Book, but like Bagheera when he finally eats Mowgli (that’s how The Jungle Book ends, right?), I am. Not because I can’t wait to see how GRITTY director Jon Favreau makes it, but because of the cast: there’s Lupita Nyong’o as Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa, Giancarlo Esposito as Akela, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Christopher Walken as King Louie, and best of all, Bill Murray as Baloo. (Let the Baloos pay the Baloo tax; I pay the Bill Murray tax.)
A lazy ass bear that loves swing music? Yes, I think Bill Murray will be perfect for that role. Also:
A separate live-action adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel is being made at Warner Bros. with Andy Serkis directing. That project will hit theaters a year later, on Oct. 21, 2016. (Via)
OK, but does it have Bill Murray as a bear and ScarJo as a snake? Didn’t think so.
I love Bill Murray, but Phil Harris will always be Baloo to me.
Amen.
+1 . Bill, focus on making a decent Ghostbusters 3 or something.
Let’s hope it is swing music he’s into. Don’t you know it’ll be rap/hip-hop?
How fucking stoned was Bill Murray when he said yes to this? Answer: as stoned as he always is.
I never understood the point of an all-star cast of people you’re not gonna see. Leave voice over work to voice over actors.
It sells.
@Shadowtag Its got Christopher Walken and Bill Murray as talking animals, what more reason do you need. If they get Morgan Freeman as Bagheera I will marry this movie.
First it was the year of competing Snow White remakes and now it’s the Jungle Book? I, for one, can’t wait until the year of competing Song of the South remakes.
I did see the Choo Choo soul bit on Disney channel where the black lady who does the bits sang Zipity Do Dah so that’s not actually too much of a stretch. Before you judge, I have a 4 year old and its a regular segment on Disney Jr.
Wonder if he’ll say “shit” like the last Baloo voice actor.
[youtu.be]
:18
He says “kid” not “shit”.
I respectfully, disagree.
So you’re telling me that Bill Murray and Christopher Walken are going to be in a movie together as talking animals? Even if this is the worst movie in history I will see it in IMAX 3d twice.
Will Andy Serkis’ version be a one man motion capture endeavor?
I didn’t know Favreau was directing, this might be pretty good