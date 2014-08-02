Bill Murray Will Play Baloo In Disney’s ‘The Jungle Book’ Remake

#Disney #Bill Murray
Senior Pop Culture Editor
08.02.14 17 Comments
US actor Bill Murray uses a small camera

Getty Image

Damn you, Disney. There is no reason why I, an adult man, should be excited for a live-action/animated remake of The Jungle Book, but like Bagheera when he finally eats Mowgli (that’s how The Jungle Book ends, right?), I am. Not because I can’t wait to see how GRITTY director Jon Favreau makes it, but because of the cast: there’s Lupita Nyong’o as Raksha, Idris Elba as Shere Khan, Scarlett Johansson as Kaa, Giancarlo Esposito as Akela, Ben Kingsley as Bagheera, Christopher Walken as King Louie, and best of all, Bill Murray as Baloo. (Let the Baloos pay the Baloo tax; I pay the Bill Murray tax.)

A lazy ass bear that loves swing music? Yes, I think Bill Murray will be perfect for that role. Also:

A separate live-action adaptation of the Rudyard Kipling novel is being made at Warner Bros. with Andy Serkis directing. That project will hit theaters a year later, on Oct. 21, 2016. (Via)

OK, but does it have Bill Murray as a bear and ScarJo as a snake? Didn’t think so.

Via the Hollywood Reporter

Around The Web

TOPICS#Disney#Bill Murray
TAGSbill murrayDISNEYTHE JUNGLE BOOK

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP