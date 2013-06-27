Billionaire Stewart Rahr Celebrated His Divorce By Making An Orgy Sex Tape

Stewart Rahr is known for many things, as the 67-year old billionaire has been no stranger to the limelight over the years. He made his fortune when he sold his pharmaceutical company Kinray to Cardinal Health for $1.3 billion in 2010, and since then he has become the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s best friend, having donated $10 million to the children’s charity earlier this year. Unfortunately, for everything good with Rahr, there’s also something bad.

For example, last year, he and his wife of 43-years, Carol Rahr, announced that they were divorcing, which is bound to happen when a guy hits the professional jackpot and starts referring to himself as “Stewie Rah Rah” and the “No. 1 King of All Fun”. But it’s how he celebrated that $250 million divorce on Monday that has a lot of his friends dry-heaving.

The hard-partying self-titled “King of All Fun” — perhaps too enthusiastically celebrating his $250 million divorce from his wife, Carol, after 43 years — pinged out a porn video of himself frolicking with three young women in the back of a limousine during the early hours of Monday, Page Six can exclusively reveal. In the clip we’ve seen, the orange-faced pharmaceutical mogul can be heard murmuring appreciatively and urging the three brunettes to perform sex acts on each other. The short-skirt-wearing women comply with gusto, making out before moving onto more explicit acts, which Rahr, 67, closely films. The song “I Don’t Care, I Love It” can be heard in the background. He then sent out the sex tape to scores of outraged New Yorkers with the message, “What a trip, what a crew!” (Via the New York Post)

*checks list of “Things I Don’t Ever Want To See In My Lifetime”*

Yup, right there at No. 6: “A 67-year old man having an orgy with three younger women.” It’s just above “A shark eating a bag full of puppies” and right below “A 67-year old man having sex with anyone”.