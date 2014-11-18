Billy Joel Is Apparently A Big Taylor Swift Fan And Thinks Her Critics Are ‘Snoots’

getty

Taylor Swift has been getting plenty of criticism lately, but none of it has anything to do with her new album or her war against Spotify. The pop artist was recently named New York City’s ambassador which drew plenty of ire from critics. (Technically the “Blank Space” singer has only been a resident of the city for about a year, so I can see where they’re coming from.) But one person who has no problem with the Big Apple’s new celebrity mascot is the “Piano Man” himself, Billy Joel.

The legend sung T. Swift’s praises telling USA Today he was a big fan of the starlet’s work. He also had some choice words for Ms. Swift’s naysayers:

She catches a lot of junk, maybe because she’s so popular with young girls, but I like what she’s projecting. I respect what she’s doing. I see the New York press going, ‘Taylor Swift is going to be the new New York representative?’ You snoots. Let her in. That’s what New York is all about. I say, ‘Welcome.’

Take that haters.

(Via: USA Today)