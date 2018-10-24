Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Billy Eicher recruited the help of Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish for a special Funny or Die edition of Billy on the Street to cast a “more inclusive” remake of the cult beloved 1993 Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. The original film obviously stars Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy, and Sarah Jessica Parker as three evil witches who accidentally become resurrected to wreak havoc on then-modern day Salem, Massachusetts.

But as Hollywood is increasingly looking to cast more diverse projects, Eicher and Haddish envision themselves — as a gay white man and black woman — as two of the leads, so they set off on the streets of New York City on a “witch hunt” to find their third witch.

Among the possible contenders they run into (or inadvertently terrify) are a lesbian from China, a Brazilian woman, Columbian man, bisexual guy, and so on. Eventually the whole thing naturally devolves into Eichner just screaming “WOKE-US POCUS” and shoving the mic into peoples faces.

The skit was produced for a good cause however. At the end of the clip, Eichner brings in his all-time favorite Billy contestant Elena to explain that Lyft partnered with Funny or Die to get the message out that the app will be offering discounted or free rides to help people get to the polls on election day.

And that’s something arguably even more important than a woke Hocus Pocus remake, although that will probably also happen at some point too.