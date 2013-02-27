'BioShock Infinite' Mastermind Ken Levine Is Also A Skilled Twitter Comedian

As you may have heard, BioShock Infinite, coming in March, is going to be… controversial in some quarters. And Levine, being a modern game developer, has a Twitter account.

Most game developers, especially with a controversial game, tend to ignore the, what’s a polite way of putting this, more strident tweets they get. Ken Levine is not most game developers.

Essentially, Levine’s Twitter is an ongoing and often hilarious collection of responses to the ridiculous stuff that washes up in his feed.

We could relate what’s going on, but why bother when Twitter has an embed function?

Levine sticks it to people who thinks he hates ‘Murka:

RT @scottyadamshere: @iglevine Are you a secessionist? —Yes. I am all for you seceding. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 26, 2013

RT @tylerbanks84: @iglevine i think your game cause ppl to hate america and cause for secession to happen. —Preorder bonus: tin foil hat. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 25, 2013

People who just take his game’s political content too seriously:

RT @abbymyers89: @iglevine you think this game will devastate conservatives? –Anybody devastated by a video game needs to be on medication. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 26, 2013

People who clearly aren’t paying attention:

RT @ruitvrs: @iglevine why did you take away Elizebeth’s boobies?!?! —Pal, you need either glasses or therapy. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 26, 2013

RT @nannal5: @iglevine Ken, I hope you include a female protagonist in the next Bioshock game if there is one: Ummm: bit.ly/13dBLSz — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 26, 2013

And people who could seriously stand to consider their phrasing:

RT @themanko: @iglevine Do you appear in the game? You know, so people can murder you in-game rather than real life. —Sweet dreams, Ken! — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 26, 2013

Also, he fields ridiculous questions:

RT @kenzi10: @iglevine which is better fps or 3rdperson? —Pizza vs Sex. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 25, 2013

RT @toogoodatgaming: @iglevine On a scale of 1 to 10, where does Infinite lay? —You should probably ask somebody who’s biased. — Ken Levine (@IGLevine) February 25, 2013

It’s gotten to the point where we go there every day, simply because Levine’s got at least one really funny one-liner awaiting us. Of course, we’re sure all of this will dry up in March because there’s no way Twitter will ever explode with outrage. Surely not.