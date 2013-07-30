The New 'Bioshock Infinite' DLC Goes From Columbia To Rapture

So, were you wondering how, precisely, Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth of BioShock Infinite fit into the timeline of BioShock? Did “a man, a city and a lighthouse” seem a bit thin? Turns out we’ve got an answer: Welcome back to Rapture… right before the fall, in BioShock Infinite: Burial At Sea.
Here’s the trailer for the first part of this two-part adventure:
There’s a lot more exciting here than just the fact we’re getting more BioShock, though. First off, this DLC will be mixing the play styles of BioShock and BioShock Infinite, which will be interesting to say the least. Secondly, Rapture has been rebuilt entirely in the BioShock Infinite engine. Finally, this will allow you to play as Elizabeth.
All of this was developed by Irrational themselves, after listening to the fans and deciding what to do and what they couldn’t make work, but trying to give the fans what they wanted as much as possible. And honestly, the ability to visit Rapture just before everything goes to hell and we’re guessing a fair chunk of what goes wrong during the inevitable plunge is pretty tempting in of itself.
It does raise, of course, a few questions. The most basic of them is that in this timeline Booker is supposed to be a senior citizen; if he was at Wounded Knee as a teenager, that puts him in, at the very least, his early seventies. We’re guessing Booker’s surprising youth has something to do with Elizabeth being a bit more grown-up, but hardly looking like the fiftyish woman she’s supposed to be herself.
Apparently this will be $10 a pop and there’s no release date set, but this being the video game industry we’re going to assume it’ll be smack in the middle of one of the busiest game release days of the year. But, hey, $10!
1000x yes to the noir style Elizabeth and setting.
Yes! She looks brilliant and I am so freaking excited
I REALLY want to get into a SPOILER discussion about what the hell is going on in this DLC.
SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER…
Ok. Am I good to go?
Let’s rock.
Ok, so I’m pretty damn confused about how and when this DLC takes place.
It’s clearly one of the alternate realities glimpsed from the nexus of lighthouses near the end of Infinite, but the year that the DLC’s set in, along with the supposed ages and relationships of the characters seem to be completely different.
I mean, Booker and Elizabeth sure as hell aren’t acting like father and daughter in the trailer, she looks significantly older etc.
So what’s the common thread between these myriad realities? Is it the mere existence of Booker, Elisabeth and the setting in a utopian/dystopian city? Are they father and daughter in each reality, or does their connection change in each different universe?
Is this the version of Rapture that Jack arrives in, or are there thousands of versions with these characters where he isn’t a factor?
So, thoughts?
Dammit, Levine! Stop forcing me to think about my games!
I’m assuming the DLC will deal with all of this. It might be that the creation of Columbia made Andrew Ryan think twice about putting a city under the sea, so all the timelines without Columbia have a Rapture.
This whole thing and the fact that she says that there is always a man, a city, and a lighthouse makes me think of Cloud Atlas. It’s just the same people over and over at different points in time. I’m looking forward to some more Andrew Ryan, for sure
Oh, this is gonna be good! I just hope it doesn’t re-tread the plot of the main game. That would be disappointing.
I can’t imagine how it would. It’s an entirely different timeframe.
As long as it isn’t another ‘trials’ DLC, I’ll be happy. More BioShock is always a good thing.
Did they clearly say this was going to be canon?
Because to me its look like a noir re-imagining of the Infinite characters. Maybe one of those
SPOILER SPOILER SPOILER
SERIOUSLY
Alternate universes the game loved playing with?
They didn’t state it was canon, per se, but after Infinite, LittleBigPlanet is probably canon in the BioShock universe.
Man, that imagery of the Little Sisters scared the crap outta me.
Any word on whether you will need Infinite to play it? Or will it be like Blood Dragon to Far Cry 3?
Its under the DLC season pass so it will probably require the original game ALA Borderlands
Going to need to get this back from the friend I loaned it to. Now if only Naughty Dog would show us what they’re doing with their Last of Us DLC.
I know, that’s driving me crazy.
That Little Sister to the far right is about to bring the pain.
This song is now forever associated with that one episode of the X-Files. Creeps me the fuck out every time I hear it.