The New 'Bioshock Infinite' DLC Goes From Columbia To Rapture

So, were you wondering how, precisely, Booker DeWitt and Elizabeth of BioShock Infinite fit into the timeline of BioShock? Did “a man, a city and a lighthouse” seem a bit thin? Turns out we’ve got an answer: Welcome back to Rapture… right before the fall, in BioShock Infinite: Burial At Sea.



Here’s the trailer for the first part of this two-part adventure:

There’s a lot more exciting here than just the fact we’re getting more BioShock, though. First off, this DLC will be mixing the play styles of BioShock and BioShock Infinite, which will be interesting to say the least. Secondly, Rapture has been rebuilt entirely in the BioShock Infinite engine. Finally, this will allow you to play as Elizabeth.

All of this was developed by Irrational themselves, after listening to the fans and deciding what to do and what they couldn’t make work, but trying to give the fans what they wanted as much as possible. And honestly, the ability to visit Rapture just before everything goes to hell and we’re guessing a fair chunk of what goes wrong during the inevitable plunge is pretty tempting in of itself.

It does raise, of course, a few questions. The most basic of them is that in this timeline Booker is supposed to be a senior citizen; if he was at Wounded Knee as a teenager, that puts him in, at the very least, his early seventies. We’re guessing Booker’s surprising youth has something to do with Elizabeth being a bit more grown-up, but hardly looking like the fiftyish woman she’s supposed to be herself.

Apparently this will be $10 a pop and there’s no release date set, but this being the video game industry we’re going to assume it’ll be smack in the middle of one of the busiest game release days of the year. But, hey, $10!