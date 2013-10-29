The Bird Is The Turd

“@Elias_Trejo: taking Pre Orders for Tarver 3:16 T Shirt. Need 30 orders to ship. #Raiders pic.twitter.com/Y84zO1GnkV >> 30 won’t be a problem — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) October 29, 2013

This isn’t even the most offensive one-time-pressing shirt of a professional sports team this week.

The Raiders culture used to stab people in the audience. Now they’re all “Teehee, that guy on our sidelines whose name we didn’t even know until Sunday flipped that finger that Mummy and Daddy told us not to,” which is a tone that is equal and congruent to Mark Davis’ haircut. The contemporary Raiders fans’ behaviour is kind of like when you look at Friday the 13th, part one. It’s pretty tame by today’s standards.