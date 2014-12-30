‘Black-ish’ Creator Calls Judd Apatow’s Bill Cosby Twitter Rant ‘Strangely Obsessive’

If you’ve been paying attention to Judd Apatow’s Twitter feed recently, you’ll see he has had some heated things to say about the whole Bill Cosby sexual assault scandal. Last night, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris took to Twitter to ask Apatow to stop, calling his rant “strangely obsessive.”

Among Apatow’s recent zingers about Cosby: — “I am pretty sure I have had sex with less people than he raped.” — “Cosby has more victims than some cool people have followers.” — “they should remake the Cosby show with scenes of Dr. Huxtable doing what Cosby has been doing. A perfect show for FX.” (Via)

After he reached out to Apatow, Kenya Barris took to the public forum with his own thoughts regarding the whole fiasco. Read the highlights of the Twitter exchange, below.

“@DJTenn: @therealroseanne from TV Guide 1971 Lol pic.twitter.com/Sutne7AnWb” Cosby was spreading his intimate knowledge. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 30, 2014

“@nytimes: Cosby Team’s Strategy: Hush Accusers, Insult Them, Blame the Media http://t.co/c66SKQ49c0”. Read this. So evil. Shakespearean. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 30, 2014

I am so glad I have avoided being on a dvd multiple movie pack with Cosby. pic.twitter.com/q8dZO7cKnc — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 29, 2014

.@PageSix they should remake the Cosby show with scenes of Dr. Huxtable doing what Cosby has been doing. A perfect show for FX. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 28, 2014

I think one in a Hundred thousand people support Cosby. I am gonna stop responding to them so often. It is just maddening though. So cold. — Judd Apatow (@JuddApatow) December 28, 2014

@JuddApatow – dude. Enough. Not defending him AT ALL, but u do realize this borders on strangely obsessive, right? Where was ur#EricGarner — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow -I mean ur a comedy god but u have an extremely narrowband and privileged scope for ur powerful rage. He's probably a monster… — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow -but as we have seen recently, nothing is true till it is & he's thru. Done. Stop kicking. It's like ur getn some sick pleasure — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow – from watching a black man who meant so much for so many fall. Fuck him. Seriously. Just take equal shots at all the demons. — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow – and stop showing the most fucked off 1 sided view of black people n every thing you ever do. #romany #rza #craig are THE SHIT — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow – but ur depiction of them & lack of true context 2 these characters in ur personal life makes ur Cosby (fuck him) remarks odd. — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow -I'm sorry 2 use a public forum to say this to 1 of my idols but I think it's important to take a moment 2 say "we get it, Judd" — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

@JuddApatow – finally, I want 2 say that ur a genius, national treasure, maverick, & will probably now deservedly ruin my fledgling career. — kenya barris (@funnyblackdude) December 30, 2014

Look, I’m a fan of Judd Apatow’s work but I gotta say, Barris definitely makes some good points here. Up until now, I’ve been avoiding writing anything about all this Bill Cosby crap. It’s just awful, no matter which way you look at it. I almost feel like I should watch another episode of Black-ish to give Mr. Barris my support. Instead, I think I’ll just go “like” some of these tweets. That still counts, right?

