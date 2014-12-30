‘Black-ish’ Creator Calls Judd Apatow’s Bill Cosby Twitter Rant ‘Strangely Obsessive’

If you’ve been paying attention to Judd Apatow’s Twitter feed recently, you’ll see he has had some heated things to say about the whole Bill Cosby sexual assault scandal. Last night, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris took to Twitter to ask Apatow to stop, calling his rant “strangely obsessive.”

Among Apatow’s recent zingers about Cosby:

— “I am pretty sure I have had sex with less people than he raped.”

— “Cosby has more victims than some cool people have followers.”

— “they should remake the Cosby show with scenes of Dr. Huxtable doing what Cosby has been doing.  A perfect show for FX.” (Via)

After he reached out to Apatow, Kenya Barris took to the public forum with his own thoughts regarding the whole fiasco. Read the highlights of the Twitter exchange, below.

Look, I’m a fan of Judd Apatow’s work but I gotta say, Barris definitely makes some good points here. Up until now, I’ve been avoiding writing anything about all this Bill Cosby crap. It’s just awful, no matter which way you look at it. I almost feel like I should watch another episode of Black-ish to give Mr. Barris my support. Instead, I think I’ll just go “like” some of these tweets. That still counts, right?

(Source: THR)

