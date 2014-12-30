‘Black-ish’ Creator Calls Judd Apatow’s Bill Cosby Twitter Rant ‘Strangely Obsessive’

If you’ve been paying attention to Judd Apatow’s Twitter feed recently, you’ll see he has had some heated things to say about the whole Bill Cosby sexual assault scandal. Last night, Black-ish creator Kenya Barris took to Twitter to ask Apatow to stop, calling his rant “strangely obsessive.”
Among Apatow’s recent zingers about Cosby:
— “I am pretty sure I have had sex with less people than he raped.”
— “Cosby has more victims than some cool people have followers.”
— “they should remake the Cosby show with scenes of Dr. Huxtable doing what Cosby has been doing. A perfect show for FX.” (Via)
After he reached out to Apatow, Kenya Barris took to the public forum with his own thoughts regarding the whole fiasco. Read the highlights of the Twitter exchange, below.
Look, I’m a fan of Judd Apatow’s work but I gotta say, Barris definitely makes some good points here. Up until now, I’ve been avoiding writing anything about all this Bill Cosby crap. It’s just awful, no matter which way you look at it. I almost feel like I should watch another episode of Black-ish to give Mr. Barris my support. Instead, I think I’ll just go “like” some of these tweets. That still counts, right?
Nothing that he said had anything to do with Cosby being a black man. It had everything to do with him being a vile human being. If you’re the one connecting the dots, that’s totally on you.
WTF did Apatow say about the Rza?
RZA had a small part in Apatow’s movie Funny People. The guy was implying that Apatow doesn’t write for black actors (like RZA, Romany Malco and Craig Robinson) very well.
Jokes on him, Apatow don’t write shit!
Damn, even Judd Apatow’s twitter rants are 30 minutes too long.
Dude was on point, especially with #3rdactoffunnypeople, but dropping the race card was the wrong move. Apatow’s playing poker, you can’t quote blackjack rules.
I definitely got a much bigger vibe of Barris defending Cosby because he’s black than Apatow attacking Cosby because he’s black. Barris essentially says “you don’t write well for black people, ergo it’s weird you’re calling out an accused rapist”. That’s some odd logic, I think.
I think Judd is pointing out a RAPIST and isn’t getting into race. Or maybe Judd is on the side of the cops in Ferguson, Kenya. Or maybe he doesn’t have as strong an opinion about those issues you feel more strongly about? How can you have the audacity to tell him what he should be up in arms about?
Screw you, guy.
black-ish is a really, really funny show by the way. Best comedy on network TV right now (although that’s not saying much I admit)
…The Goldbergs….really?
@Not A Troll – I’m beginning to think you are IN FACT a troll.
What? It’s like Season 4 of Modern Family
Why didn’t Apatow say anything about those other scandals? I don’t know, maybe because the cop that killed Eric Garner wasn’t still booked to do stand up shows. Maybe if he was invited to speak at elementary schools or something, Apatow would have directed some Twitter fire his way
doubt it
Two people posting monologues does not make a dialogue. Twitter is a fantastically shitty forum for two-way discussion. What we have here is one guy ranting about another guy ranting about another guy.
This is how I perform all my dialogs.
Bill Cosby is truly a Wolf in Fucking Ridiculous Silly Sweater Clothing.
FUCK HIM!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
In the spectrum that “Black People” have been given recently……Do not give in to a silly story.
ACCEPT THE FACT that Bill Cosby FUCKED UP.
When black people defend black criminals, it only makes their case look more silly, and seem more guilty.
I BELIEVE that FACTS ARE FACTS. When black people defend the opposite, it gives less validity to their claims of innocence.
DEFEND THE INNOCENT, AND FUCK THE PEOPLE THAT ARE OBVIOUSLY GUILTY!!!!!!!!!!!!
No one in this story is defending Bill Cosby.
he literally said fuck bill cosby. what would be nice is if ppl that have this voice would use it for all monsters and not just cosby.
Always fun to see one person’s obsession over another person’s obsession.
And all of us are obsessed about both…it’s like the most meta-thing to happen in a long time.
Ha, touche!
I think Barris is wrong to make this a race issue. Seems like he’s making a choice there to associate himself with Cosby by elevating their shared skin color to a level of significance in the question of why someone would talk shit about a rapist. Citing Apatow’s inability to write a compelling black character as some kind of evidence that he would take pleasure in seeing a black man fall from grace seems like a really big stretch. It’s pretty likely that Apatow’s talking about Cosby more than he talked about #Ferguson or #Sterling because Cosby was a comedian and Apatow makes comedy movies, and he’s more interested in comedy than he is in race politics.
Your user name is ironic
TL/DR: Twitterers are going to twitter.
Ya know who bitches about people playing the “race card,” only white people. Shut up @Not a Troll bitch nigga.
Kinda takes the sting out of the hate you spewed in the previous comment…
I’m not sure why no one can see that his overall point was more a general ‘you’re a big voice but your worldview seems limited if this is the only thing you’re angry about lately’
Like, instead of spending hours ranting about only Cosby, why not use your furor for something more poignant? Something that you can help shed light on? Cosby can’t be tried at this point and has already been blackballed and getting his current works pulled from production, there’s not much else you can do at this point.
Reading only “Black, Black, Black” from his tweets is likely not what he intended, I get it though, but race is coded into everything when you are living as a Black person. For Real. It’s very suspect when someone is putting all their energy into ranting about one thing, but then have NO opinion on Black issues, like you have no opinion on police brutality, police militarization or even black-on-black violence? That’s not someone I want speaking for Black people which is the raised eyebrow at Jud’s lack of well-rounded Black characters.
It’s not a perfect rant but that’s why they are called rants. it’s more personal and emotional, this would have been better suited over a phone call but I don’t think they know each other.
Wait!? What happened with Bill Cosby??