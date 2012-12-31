BLACK MONDAY! ALL CRAPPY COACHES MUST GO!

Lovie Smith: GONE

Romeo Crennel: GONE

Andy Reid: GONE

Pat Shurmur: GONE

Ron Rivera: GONE NOT OFFICIALLY GONE YET BUT SHOULD PROBABLY BE GONE

Chan Gailey: HAXXXORED! I MEAN GONE!

Norv Turner: PRESUMABLY NOW OFFICIALLY GONE! BRING FORTH THE ARIANS!

Ken Whisenhunt: GONE! DEATH BY LINDLEY!

Rex Ryan: SHOCKINGLY NOT GONE

As for execs, Mike Tannenbaum, A.J. Smith, Tom Heckert and Gene Smith are out, but Scott Pioli gets to continue ruining the Chiefs for a while longer. Sorry, KC fans.

UPDATE: The Eagles gave Andy Reid a special GTFO game ball upon his exit. How sweet.