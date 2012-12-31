BLACK MONDAY! ALL CRAPPY COACHES MUST GO!

Lovie Smith: GONE
Romeo Crennel: GONE
Andy Reid: GONE
Pat Shurmur: GONE
Ron Rivera:
GONE NOT OFFICIALLY GONE YET BUT SHOULD PROBABLY BE GONE
Chan Gailey: HAXXXORED! I MEAN GONE!
Norv Turner:
PRESUMABLY NOW OFFICIALLY GONE! BRING FORTH THE ARIANS!
Ken Whisenhunt: GONE! DEATH BY LINDLEY!
Rex Ryan: SHOCKINGLY NOT GONE
As for execs, Mike Tannenbaum, A.J. Smith, Tom Heckert and Gene Smith are out, but Scott Pioli gets to continue ruining the Chiefs for a while longer. Sorry, KC fans.
UPDATE: The Eagles gave Andy Reid a special GTFO game ball upon his exit. How sweet.
CHAN GAILEY GONE ACCORDING TO BUFFALO NEWS!!!!
Lovie Smith is going to use all of his timeouts and challenges on the news of his firing.
No timeouts left on earth after the Lovie and Reid pressers
I will not be happy until I see BOSS TODD on this list.
I’m probably one of the few Steeler fans that don’t hate Boss Todd. I think Wallace’s holdout was a big problem and the lack of any type of running game ultimately doomed the offense. Mendenhall needs to go and we need to draft a RB in the first round. Wallace, IMO, did not earn an extension and he is most likely gone too. Plax may have had his problems, but he’s the tall receiver Ben has wanted for a while.
Plus, the Boss has got a bitchen Camaro!
Otto:
Balls of Steel; injury decimated them this year, an already weak O-line was filled and moved around with back-ups to back-ups. Until the GM, Kevin Colbert addresses the O-line problem things won’t get much better. The other bad thing is that they have been riding the cap edge and making poor contract decisions for a while now and this year’s cap is when the chickens come home to roost; they’ll have to cut salaries and players and do a lot of rebuilding over the next couple of years.
Tannenbaum gone. Good. Now FIRE WOODY!!
O, Tannenbaum. O Tannenbaum. Your team is now less sucky.
I always appreciate a good O Tannenbaum joke, especially post-Christmas. Well done Dougie.
Woody Page? AGREED!
Text from team: The Buffalo Bills today are announcing that Chan Gailey has been relieved of his duties as the teams head coach. Brian’s reactions FUCK YEAH, (4 seconds later) oh shit does that mean he remains as offensive coordinator? RALPH!!!!!!
FUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUCK YEEEEEEESSSSsssssssss!!!!
1) I wonder which current coach they are going after?
2) Lovie will be a head coach next year, BUT WHERE?
Apparently Ron Rivera isn’t fired… YET.
Garrett got outmatched by Jim Bleeping Haslett. He should be on this list because
Iggles fans to Walrus: We hadda do a better job.
I, like all Charger fans, can’t begin to celebrate until Norval is officially gone. We all know what happened last year…
/Came to work just a LITTLE too drunk
So the wild cards are Whisenhunt and Mularkey. C’mon, more firings!
In other news, KC has the 1st overall pick. How will they fuck this up?
Draft Matt Barkley?
MOAR SHITTY USC QUARTERBACKS PLEEZE
I don’t know how we’ll fuck it up, but I’m sure we will.
So sad to see even Chiefs fan feel that is a “how” and “if” they Chiefs fuck it up.
They’ll take Geno Smith, and promptly Sanchize his pro career.
Did you watch West Virginia’s bowl game? Geno Smith looks as shitty as Nacho against college defenses. He’s gonna get eaten alive as a Chief. Especially after our brilliant GM for life let’s Bowe walk in the offseason
Or you guys might just bypass QB and draft another DT
KC needs a new runningback. All the ones they have right now are absolutely shitty.
@JamaalCharlesKnees
I’m a WVU alum; I watched Geno for four years. If he has time, he’s a surgeon. So, take a pocket passer who needs time to read progressions and put him behind the Chiefs’ line? /sighs
They HAVE to trade or take the best stud in the draft, no matter the position. They can get one of the mediocre QBs in FA and draft one in the second or third round to get them through rebuilding and be competitive. These things have to happen right? No? OK, looking good for Donks practice games then.
I’m thinking you have the right idea Moose. So of course Pioli will waste the #1 overall on Blaine Gabber 2.0. What’s it like to root for a competent organization?
@JamaalCharlesRepairedKnees; please see Josh McDaniels. As much as I hate the teams in the division it is way better when everyone is competitive, right? In the old days when everyone split and no matter what, you’d lose in KC in the freezing rain. I think sweeping the division makes more of a statement about how the other teams are talent poor than how good the Donks are. A better division makes the eventual winner tougher. I actually hope they do well in the draft, good luck.
But yet….Jason Garrett is still gainfully employed as a coach in Dallas.
Happy New Year Cowboys Fans!
There’s always a surprise firing on Black Monday.
/crosses fingers that it’s Gary Kubiak
Wooo! Poker Face Lovie is gone!
/cutler
DONT CAAAAAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRREEEEEEEEEEE
/cutler
Please not Sexy Rexy, please not Sexy Rexy.
/Plea’s from a Pats fan.
Neidermeyer: Gone (Shot by his own men in Viet Nam).
Come in twitter, show me more bloodshed.
Good job NY! You still kept part of the problem!
Have fun sucking for the next 5 years!
Well Jeff Ireland is still here. Which means he will not pay Jake Long and address the need for weapons for Ryan Tannehill by drafting MOAR LINEMANZ!
They are solid and need just a few more pieces; I never expected Tannehill to be this good as a rookie. They just need a few more pieces. I just want them to challenge the Pats.
Background checks for whore moms?
Actually feel bad for Romeo, given the constant s*it sandwich Pioli keeps making his coaches eat.
Yep; I still think he makes a better DC than HC. He also seems like a genuinely nice guy. Plus firing a guy who’s working with a crutch? I wonder if they just kicked it out, watched him fall, then laugh and say “YOU ARE FIRED!”
Lovie: Who is Chicago going to hire to under-perform for them now? I’ll miss those challenges.
Romeo: He can now go find his bucket.
Reid: He can also find his bucket, which is probably (and unfortunately) in San Diego.
Shurmur: Free to find better vowels.
Rivera: Defensive Coach + Offensive Wonderkind QB = fired, every time.
5Chan: NOOOOOOO NOT MAH 5CHAN! /posts clown hooker porn to all msg boards in protest
Turner: Oh, please, go and take AJ with you. We won’t miss you, Scroteneck.
Best Coach Ever: Don’t ever get off that pot.
Catler was on his show this morning, and it sounded like a funeral when he was asked if Lovie was getting fired. I was praying for him to just start laughing and yell out…
DOOONNNNNNTTTTTT CAAAAAAAAARRRREEEEEEEEEEE
From Rick Reilly’s latest regurgitation:
“Louis Nix is scary.
Some nights, he slaps on a ‘Saw’ mask, goes out on the Notre Dame campus, jumps out from behind bushes and scares students. When a 330-pound nose guard leaps out at you, your pancreas tends to leap out of you. One poor girl cried. ‘I’ve had campus police called on me,’ Nix admits.”
HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA SIMPLE ASSAULT IS FUCKING HILARIOUS ISN’T IT RICK
At least he isn’t getting caught for pooping in a gril’s laundry basket – Najeh- Davenport.
Christ, what an asshole.
Both of them, actually.
Wait, I’m confused: Davenport and Nix, or Reilly and Nix (I’m gonna go ahead and assume it’s not Reilly and Davenport) are the assholes?
I would like to sex Wendy Nix.
Enrico; SECONDED!!
@Old: Davenport, Nix, and Reilly are all leading members of the asshole community.
NFL.com is reporting that Chucky Gruden will be interviewing for available head coaching jobs.
Predictions?
I say Eagles….maybe Bears.
I predict…. ALL CAPS INTERVIEWS!
The difference between GRUDEN INTERVIEWS and Pete! Carroll! Interviews! are probably a gram or two…..
Of quality blow.
So instead of getting a new HC, JJ is going to hire JG an OC to call the plays for him?
Further proof that Jason Garrett is Jerry Jones’ cabin boy.
I’ll bet it’s Norv Turner.
I can’t believe Norv is still sitting comfortably. Didn’t they say we was going to be let go at the end of the year?
Remember, it’s Left Coast Time. Norv is just now getting out of bed.
That he shat?
Scott Pioli gets to continue ruining the Chiefs for a while longer. Sorry, KC fans.
As if I needed a reason to drink tonight.
Yeah, but that calls for the good bourbon, Otto. Always a silver lining
What the hell is it with the Hunt family and their slavish devotion to shitty GMs?
Just wait until Gruden is your coach.
Gruden: “THIS GUY TEBOW, HE’S A WINNER. GET HIM ON THE PHONE.”
Pioli: “I was going to offer two first rounders and Jamaal Charles for Mark Sanchez, but OK, you’re the boss.”
“Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ name has already come up in connection with the openings in Cleveland and Chicago.
jesus, hasn’t Cleveland suffered enough already?
You’ve been cut just for thinking that.
I am only concerned for Cleveland fans because I can only assume that McDaniels first decision will be to name Tim Tebow a starter again.
Okay, nevermind, I would absolutely love to see the two-headed QB monster of Tebow and Doopypantz coached by McDaniels in Cleveland.
OH FUCK NO NOT MCDANIELS
McDaniels; I wouldn’t wish that little Napoleon on anyone….. except for THE BEN or Vick. Doopypants is too nice of a guy to be under that petty little fuck.
McDaniels to Chicago, with Cutler? Yeah. Probably not.
Please5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhillyPlease5ChantoPhilly
Personally, I’m rooting for 5Chan to return to the Cowboys.
I actually quite pissed with the lovie firing. All our defensive studs are now gone, retirement bound or salary cap casualties, whatever new oc comes in will not clash with cutler, bears will not make the playoffs for another four years
Tannenbaum is gone. Sparano is gone. Sexy Rexy stays. I’m content for now. I want more blood, but this’ll do.
Tebow will be gone soon!
And Sanchez too!
Nah, Nacho will stay because of that contract.
So Jets fans must accept one more year of Nacho, just as a 14 year old girl that he is dating, must accept 2 inches of Mexi-cock.
RG3 to Romo:
“Good game, kid.”
[assets.nydailynews.com]
ESPN will report that all teams that just fired a head coach are VERY interested in Kirk Ferentz. I don’t know why, they just always do it.
The NFL Network version is Chip Kelly. Stupid networks.
I’m on the Bills e-mail list. Probably best I unplug for the next few days while 5Chan’s Dayz of Rayge attacks wash over the internets
HAXXXXXXXXXXXXXORED
I’m surprised Tennessee decided to stick with their coaching staff. That’s the kind of ballsy decision-making that may end up in a playoff berth next year! Or a top-ten draft pick in 2014.
More suits & ties, and even less than zero cursing leads to victories. PK said so.
5Chan probably hacked the Bills’ personnel files and fired himself just to get away from Fitzmagic.
and CJ Spiller, because you know he HATED giving him the ball
/got fucked in playoffs
Norv’s done. [www.chargers.com]
You buried the lead there, Ford! Smith is gone too! He is the bigger reason that franchise has gone in the toilet the last few years.
I’ll miss the Norv and Philip interactions.
Agree with Balls of Steel, very happy AJ is gone and I’m not even a Chargers fan, but I do have to listen to SD sports radio.
Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter
Cardinals fired HC Ken Whisenhunt
Now more Buzzsaw?!?!
And the GM too! I wonder what Leitch thinks about this?
/waits for 2000 word essay on the fate of the Cardinals that mentions independent films no one has heard of.
Giving Andy Reid a severance football sounds like an extremely dick move. Stay classy, Philadelphia?
A bucket full of fish would have been the classy thing to do.
Whisenhunt! Come home to Pittsburgh! You and Tomlin can co-coach! I’ll give you the keys to Boss Todd’s camero!
He may end up in Cleveland. He knows the division and the new owner is/was a Steelers fan.
No more Gobbleneck sabotage! THE MAJESTIC FLOATS CAN RESUME!!
MAYBE.
@Steiny31
Per source, #Jets have had internal talks about hiring Norv as the OC AND trading Sanchez to SD for in a deal that will bring Rivers to NY.
@ManningFace – That would be awesomely hilarious! Probably too good to be true, though. If Tebow couldn’t convert those heathen New Yorkers, Marmalard has no chance.
Rexy and Marmalard would be a pretty good for comedy.
I’m glad Rex is staying, if only because of his entertainment value. Was surprised about Lovie getting the boot, but it wasn’t completely unexpected (wonder how much say Virginia McCaskey had in the decision, seeing as she was the one who brought him in).
Foot fetishists are indeed under-represented in the NFL. Agreed.
Did anyone hear what Romeo Crennel said to one of the reporters? He sounded really depressed.
I would like to have Bart’s insult toy right now, and just keep hitting the “Go to hell” button at a picture of AJ Smith. Huzzah! Peasants rejoice!
Why wasn’t this one of those reverse feeds?
I know Tannenbaum deserves it, but I still think Rex needs to go as well. And I know he’s knot a coach, but Christ, when is JJ going to launch Romo out of a cannon?
Re the Ken Wisenhunt firing: Are we sure it was really Ken being fired and not Larry FitzGerald disguised as Ken trying to get away from the Cards?
What the fuck, Philly? The Walrus is the best coach you’ve had in ever and all you do is give him a shitty football? I hope he shits all over lurie’s office. Reid deserved some batteries and a half a bucket of fish.
In fairness, he tried to eat the ball.
BTW who has a smoother surface, Coach Pepperoni Face scrotum neck’s scrotum neck, his balls, edward james olmos face, or a bucket of gravel?
Gotta give it to the gravel.
Credit to the gravel – at least it’s got grit.