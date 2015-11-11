Bloomingdale’s ‘Inappropriate’ Holiday Ad Stirred Up Some Festive Internet Outrage

Fascinated that throughout the editing process, nobody suggested this Christmas ad is a bad idea #Bloomingdales pic.twitter.com/zUaNJnlK7y — Lara DiamondPhillips (@Laradp) November 11, 2015

A new advertisement from the Bloomingdale’s holiday catalog has ignited Twitter’s ire over what could be an intentional oversight. The ad, which shows a man suggestively glancing at his lady friend, reads, “Spike your best friend’s eggnog when they’re not looking.” Bloomingdale’s customers received this present in the mail, and someone captured the (major) flub for social media posterity. No one can comprehend how this ad’s copy passed through several editors on the way to the printers.

Bloomingdale’s essentially rang in the holiday season with an advertisement for roofies. What seems particularly damning about the ad is how its aesthetic plays up the vibe of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” song and the video itself. There’s a reason why the tune caused a furor, and the Bloomingdale’s ad mimics the video’s white-walled backdrop to creepy perfection. Even worse, the male model in the ad sports a Thicke haircut. Could this ad campaign have been envisioned and bought to fruition through pure coincidence? Let’s hope Thicke’s video didn’t creep entirely into society’s collective subconsciousness.

This holiday season has already seen a strange Starbucks controversy, which was more about the fallout than the red cup themselves. This Bloomingdale’s controversy is much more straightforward, and Twitter is not pleased.