Bloomingdale’s ‘Inappropriate’ Holiday Ad Stirred Up Some Festive Internet Outrage

#Twitter
News Editor
11.11.15 8 Comments

A new advertisement from the Bloomingdale’s holiday catalog has ignited Twitter’s ire over what could be an intentional oversight. The ad, which shows a man suggestively glancing at his lady friend, reads, “Spike your best friend’s eggnog when they’re not looking.” Bloomingdale’s customers received this present in the mail, and someone captured the (major) flub for social media posterity. No one can comprehend how this ad’s copy passed through several editors on the way to the printers.

Bloomingdale’s essentially rang in the holiday season with an advertisement for roofies. What seems particularly damning about the ad is how its aesthetic plays up the vibe of Robin Thicke’s “Blurred Lines” song and the video itself. There’s a reason why the tune caused a furor, and the Bloomingdale’s ad mimics the video’s white-walled backdrop to creepy perfection. Even worse, the male model in the ad sports a Thicke haircut. Could this ad campaign have been envisioned and bought to fruition through pure coincidence? Let’s hope Thicke’s video didn’t creep entirely into society’s collective subconsciousness.

This holiday season has already seen a strange Starbucks controversy, which was more about the fallout than the red cup themselves. This Bloomingdale’s controversy is much more straightforward, and Twitter is not pleased.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Twitter
TAGSadvertisementsBloomingdale'sTwitter

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP