Bodega Cat Is King Of The Urban Jungle

#Cats
Editor-in-Chief
08.04.11

After watching the short mockmentary below earlier today, I was determined to find a way to stick it in a post, but since it’s now the end of the day and is just too good to ignore, it gets its own post, which is probably the way things were meant to be in the first place.

If you’ve never lived in New York City, you’ve probably never met a bodega cat. But they’re pretty damn awesome cats, as cats go, and cats are pretty damn awesome on their own. As the narrator of this short film by Internet’s Celebrities points out, bodega cats are “domesticated cats with the feral swagger of a wild animal” — alternating effortlessly between being a loving friend to both patron and proprietor, while also striking fear into the dark little hearts of any and all vermin that dare trespass on its terrain.

I once saw a Yemeni bodega owner in Bushwick pull out a gun and threaten to shoot a homeless man who tried to steal his bodega cat. Had he done it, I certainly wouldn’t have spoken to the police about it. Disheveled, smelly dude would’ve deserved the lead, because you don’t f*ck with someone’s bodega cat.

Bodega cat: Great cat, or greatest cat? You decide.

(HT: Gothamist)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Cats
TAGSbodega catCats

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP