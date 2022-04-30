No Time to Die didn’t hit theaters until last fall, its release delayed for about a year-and-a-half thanks to a certain once-in-a-century public health crisis. But Daniel Craig has officially been done with the role for longer than that. His final shooting day as James Bond was back in October of 2019, when no one had any idea what lay in wait for the world. And yet, some 2 ½ years, and many suggestions, later the Bond team has no idea who will replace him.

Variety caught up with Barbara Broccoli, who took over the franchise from her father, Albert R. Broccoli, during the Pierce Brosnan era. She told them that “it’s going to take some time” before they find a suitable replacement for the sixth 007.

“It’s a big decision,” Broccoli told them. “It’s not just casting a role. It’s about a whole rethink about where we’re going.” In the meantime, Broccoli is still working with Craig: She’s a producer of the new Broadway production of Macbeth, starring him and Ruth Negga as the scheming Scots.

Even before Craig officially parted with the role that made him a superstar, people have been floating ideas of who should be his follow-up. Idris Elba has been one of the top names, and even though he doesn’t appear to want the gig, he’s allegedly still in the running. Other names have included Tom Hardy, Henry Cavill, and Euphoria’s Jacob Elordi. But though there will one day be a new James Bond, no one can take away another milestone: his deathless SNL meme.

(Via Variety)