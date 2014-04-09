To The Moon, Athena! Here’s A Gameplay Video For ‘Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel’.

Could we interest you in a video game that’s pretty much just Borderlands 2 DLC with the ability to jump high and freeze enemies then smash them to bits? Good news, weirdo! Dan just told you about 2K’s upcoming Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, in which you play on Pandora’s Moon as Wilhelm, the Sheriff of Lynchwood, Athena, or Claptrap. Yes, Claptrap is playable. The story takes place between Borderlands 1 and 2, which I swear is just to mock us about not having Borderlands 3.

Now we have the first gameplay video from The Pre-Sequel. Blasting enemies into space looks fun, but I have to ask: how the hell are grenades producing a fireball in a oxygen-free environment? I realize some of that was within the positive atmosphere, but later in the gameplay video there seemed to be fire burning outside the bubble. Yes, with everything else happening in the Borderlands series — including them being on the f*cking moon — this is the part for which I cannot suspend my disbelief. My monocle will positively fall into my soup, I say! My disbelief has not been suspended this day!

Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel comes to PS3, Xbox 360, and PC later this year. But not next-gen. *sad trombone*

Via VG24/7