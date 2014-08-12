Boston’s Famous ‘Good Will Hunting’ Bench Has Been Turned Into A Robin Williams Memorial

Mere hours after news broke that Robin Williams had died, admirers, well wishers, and weirdo fans of Jack headed to the Boston Public Garden, where the pivotal park bench scene from Good Will Hunting was filmed. (It’s also the best scene in movie history to begin with a reference to being sexually attracted to swans.) The memorializing began with a simple “your move, chief,” but have since moved on to chalk-drawn tributes and flowers and even beer bottles, though a bum may have left those behind.

It’s still Boston, though, so I’m sure at least one a-hole wrote “BRADY RULEZ.”