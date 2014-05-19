Watch Brad Pitt Toss A Beer From His New Orleans Balcony To His Neighbor — Matthew McConaughey

#Brad Pitt #Matthew McConaughey #True Detective
Creative Director
05.19.14 15 Comments

Brad Pitt and Matthew McConaughey are just two regular dudes. Two regular dudes with Oscars on their shelves, “Sexiest Man Alive” titles, beautiful wives and families, millions upon millions of dollars, and large balconies separated only by a busy New Orleans street.

Thanks to that last similarity, the duo crossed paths over the weekend when McConaughey flew in to NOLA to film an Amazing Race scavenger hunt segment with Saints quarterback Drew Brees.

Upon realizing this year’s Oscar-winner for Best Actor was across the way, the man who bagged a statue for producing Best Picture-winner 12 Years A Slave came out for a chat. After a few hollers — and with onlookers going crazy below — Pitt successfully completed the ultimate regular dude move: a cross-balcony beer toss to McConaughey.

Here’s a video of the special moment, courtesy of prolific Vine-making cyborg World of Isaac:

The friendly gesture between two of Hollywood’s most successful leading men probably has no bearing on the rumors that Pitt is inheriting McConaughey’s lead role for the second season of True Detective, but that won’t stop us from ramping up the speculation. Hell, this probably means they’re starring in season two together. LOOK AT THAT CHEMISTRY. Don’t let it go to waste, HBO.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Brad Pitt#Matthew McConaughey#True Detective
TAGSBrad PittDREW BREESMATTHEW MCCONAUGHEYTRUE DETECTIVETrue Detective Season Brew

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP