Brad Pitt Stops By ‘Between Two Ferns’ For Its Most Wonderfully Awkward Interview Yet

Zach Galifianakis is not happy that he had to go from interviewing the President of the United States of America on his hit web series, “Between Two Ferns,” back to interviewing “dumb actors” like Brad Pitt, AKA Bart Pit from Furry and 12 Years a Salve. But we’re all better for it, because this might be the best episode of “Between Two Ferns” that Zach G. and Funny or Die have ever gifted to us. In fact, this one is so wonderful and full of jokes, and features one especially fantastic special guest and a bit that I can’t believe Pitt approved, that I’m not going to gush over it anymore. Just watch it already, damn it. It’s the best.
That was glorious.
glorrrrrrrrrrrrrrious.
I was worried he was going to slap him. Hard.
Holy shit.
Wanted to like it, because I love me some Zach Galifianakis, but Brad Pitt never fails to be completely, miserably boring and unfortunately, this was no exception …
That was hilarious, yo
Yeah, Pitt was terrible in this. Except for the thing with the gum, the “I like that song” aside, and the ending. Other than that, just terrible.
Somebody ^ doesn’t get comedy; wah wah
JESUS!
If you listen hard enough you hear the million *HOT TAKES* currently been typed
I’d assume the guests no the deal coming in and so they’re ready for anything. Their response…that’s a totally different skillset.
Are you kidding me. It is all scripted. There are some parts that are ad libbed, of course.
If you have watched Between Two Ferns from the beginning then you know that any guest he has on, he always pulls up some “tabloid” part of their past and says something mean about it, or makes a joke about it.
Scripted means there is set determined order of things that are planned. Add libbed means adding to what otherwise is not in the script, but staying on the same scripted course.
[www.troll.me]
I think I just fell in love with Zach all over again.
The shitty actor bit at the end got me.
I find towards the end Zack always just goes rapid fire with those types of jokes. Killed me.
lol this was good, but i think the illusion is gone…as awkward as it seemed, it felt like brad pitt just acting awkward. some good bits, but i missed the days when i couldnt tell if they were in on it or not
“I’ll be there for youuuuuuu”
“Is it hard for you to maintai a sun tan?”
Woooooo
Galfinakis in each of these “Ferns” isn’t funny. He is a very funny guy, given his standup act and movie work . But this (faux?) interview format simply doesn’t work all that well.
Yeah, totally doesn’t work at all. They just keep making them over and over again because no one likes them.
@dissident
Exactly.
“That was my last piece” LMAO!!
BREAKING: Uproxx commenters find a way to not like other popular thing.
Yep.
We’ve really started to fall apart since Season 4 of Community.
Great skit. Great ending!
That was my last piece..
Pitt muttering “I like that song” to the fern was hilarious.
Well done, Zach.
Scott Aukerman writes and directs all of these. They are scripted. I’m sure there are more jokes and takes that get cut and we aren’t always seeing the actor’s reactions to the lines that precede them, but they are all written out beforehand. I would have love to have seen Brad Pitt’s face when reading the “Friends” line.
Ha!! Funny. Fuck the haters.