Brad Pitt Stops By ‘Between Two Ferns’ For Its Most Wonderfully Awkward Interview Yet

Senior Writer
10.23.14 31 Comments

Zach Galifianakis is not happy that he had to go from interviewing the President of the United States of America on his hit web series, “Between Two Ferns,” back to interviewing “dumb actors” like Brad Pitt, AKA Bart Pit from Furry and 12 Years a Salve. But we’re all better for it, because this might be the best episode of “Between Two Ferns” that Zach G. and Funny or Die have ever gifted to us. In fact, this one is so wonderful and full of jokes, and features one especially fantastic special guest and a bit that I can’t believe Pitt approved, that I’m not going to gush over it anymore. Just watch it already, damn it. It’s the best.

