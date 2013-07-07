Bradley Cooper And Gerard Butler Are Wimbledon’s Most Adorable Couple

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are currently battling for the men’s singles title at Wimbledon – home of the world’s most ridiculous faces – and that’s pretty exciting, because they’re the No. 1 and 2 men’s tennis players in the world, respectively. I’m sure that everyone watching hopes that this is truly one of the great professional tennis championship matches, seeing as both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were bounced from this year’s Wimbledon Championship so early, and they’re usually the guys we depend on for the most exciting rivalry.
And after Murray’s loss to Federer in last year’s Wimbledon Finals, there are also plenty of people who would love to see him bounce back and become the first British man to finally capture a title for the host country in the Open Era.
But it’s pretty hard to ignore the fact that the above image of actors Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler taking a selfie together in similar light blue suits in the stands at Centre Court exists. There’s a joke to be made here about women’s tennis players grunting, but I’ll leave that to you guys.
(UPDATE: Congrats Andy Murray!)
Also, here’s a much more delightful photo of Gerard Butler, as he’s probably dreaming of a bloody Mary.
Important GIF Update:
Totally worth waking up at 6 am to watch… Andy Murray is a boss…
I was pissed at him for ending it in 3. I wanted 5, dammit.
Yeah but that was some top gun tennis on display from both guys. Absolutely delighted for Andy Murray!
Dick move on the update, man. Some of us are watching the noon broadcast and were enjoying not knowing the winner.
I’m supposed to ignore live news as it’s being broadcast across every network and website?
Good point. I didn’t notice that ABC was broadcasting the results during the game.
Sarcasm aside, either wait a couple hours or put it after the jump. Right now it’s in bold face on the main article on the main page. If I had to click on the link to read and I complained I’d just be an asshole, but that’s not what I did.
I understand your point that you were watching something else and hadn’t seen the result. But I’m lost at the part where you went on the Internet and didn’t expect to see the result of an event that ended an hour and a half prior to my update.
In the future, I’ll try to be more considerate of people who aren’t watching something live when I’m updating a post to keep information relevant, instead of just having it read “… currently battling for the men’s singles title”.
Maaaaaake Ouuuuut
By that logic the Game of Thrones and Mad Men GIFs should have been inserted directly into the Weekend Preview article because saying what’s GOING to air is out of date and they’ve already been broadcast. Thing is, most people who watched it today watched it at noon, not at 6 in the morning. If they did, the noon broadcast wouldn’t exist. Now that the noon broadcast of the match is over, posting it makes sense. This is the reason there are bitch fits every time Olympics results are reported before they’re telecast.
I’m not saying that you shouldn’t post sports updates – if the first sentence had changed the verbiage to “now that Wimbledon is over” I could have been able to stop reading instead of the slight bait and switch. And I’m not trying to imply this is just a Burnsy thing, I also hate it when CNN and ESPN do it in these situations, but those are machines that will never change. Granted I didn’t expect for that to happen here because I didn’t take With Leather into account – I don’t visit it so the thought didn’t occur to me, and yeah that one is definitely on me. But I stick by my argument that sports results shouldn’t be reported until the main broadcast has completed (whether it’s Uproxx or NBC or ESPN).
My bad for not continuing the reply thread.
The guy in front of them in the first picture is President of Serbia, Nikolic…
He’s sad he was left out of the picture. :(
Anybody want to estimate the number of vaginas this pair has destroyed?
58.
that day alone maybe.
Actors be actin’.
Aww neat. Didn’t know they could potentially be tennis fans.