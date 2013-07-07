Bradley Cooper And Gerard Butler Are Wimbledon’s Most Adorable Couple

Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray are currently battling for the men’s singles title at Wimbledon – home of the world’s most ridiculous faces – and that’s pretty exciting, because they’re the No. 1 and 2 men’s tennis players in the world, respectively. I’m sure that everyone watching hopes that this is truly one of the great professional tennis championship matches, seeing as both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal were bounced from this year’s Wimbledon Championship so early, and they’re usually the guys we depend on for the most exciting rivalry.

And after Murray’s loss to Federer in last year’s Wimbledon Finals, there are also plenty of people who would love to see him bounce back and become the first British man to finally capture a title for the host country in the Open Era.

But it’s pretty hard to ignore the fact that the above image of actors Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler taking a selfie together in similar light blue suits in the stands at Centre Court exists. There’s a joke to be made here about women’s tennis players grunting, but I’ll leave that to you guys.

(UPDATE: Congrats Andy Murray!)

Also, here’s a much more delightful photo of Gerard Butler, as he’s probably dreaming of a bloody Mary.

Important GIF Update:

(GIF via, H/T to Deadspin)