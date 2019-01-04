Getty Image

To commemorate Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez becoming the youngest woman in U.S. history to be sworn into Congress on Thursday, a QAnon Twitter account dug up an old video of the newly minted congresswoman dancing with some friends as a teen. “Here is America’s favorite commie know-it-all acting like the clueless nitwit she is,” the now-deleted tweet read. “High School video of ‘Sandy’ Ocasio-Cortez.”

Backlash to the video quickly grew due to the fact that it was actually not scandalous in the least bit and seemed to prove, if nothing else, that Ocasio-Cortez was a well-adjusted kid with friends. Plus, as it turns out, the video was actually created for Boston University’s Howard Thurman Center for Common Ground, which provides “programs, events and experiences to students designed to encourage creative exchange of ideas, thoughts, beliefs and opinions.”

The original full video was actually exceedingly wholesome — a recreation of a mashup video of the 2009 Phoenix song “Lisztomania” dubbed over the famous Breakfast Club dance sequence.

Many were quick to point out this fact on Twitter, and eventually the news got back to Breakfast Club stars Molly Ringwald and Ally Sheedy. Although the three male stars of the film are not on Twitter to express their opinions, the two female leads sounded off.