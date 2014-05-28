BREAKING: Old Emails Reveal That Snapchat’s CEO Was A Jackass In College, As Guys Tend To Be

The big story over on Gawker today is headlined, “‘F*ck Bitches Get Leid,’ the Sleazy Frat Emails of Snapchat’s CEO.” The post features emails obtained by Gawker written by Evan Spiegel when he was in college at Stanford, where he was a member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity. They feature such scandalous things as this sentence found in an email to some of his fellow frat bros: “Hope at least six girls sucked your dicks last night.” In other words, the whole thing’s pretty tame in my opinion. Typical frat boy stuff. You can read all of the post here.
To his credit, Spiegel has vehemently apologized for the things he wrote in the emails.
I’m obviously mortified and embarrassed that my idiotic emails during my fraternity days were made public. I have no excuse. I’m sorry I wrote them at the time and I was jerk to have written them. They in no way reflect who I am today or my views towards women.
My point is writing this post is to highlight how happy I am to have not had the internet around as a thing when I was a teenager and in college in the mid-90s. Most people are idiots at that point in their lives — I was an especially huge one — and to have multiple means of documenting thoughts and feelings digitally forever for anyone to see is just something I’m glad I didn’t have at my disposal. Yes, it sucked to have to go to the library to do research, but at least I don’t have to worry about an email in which I shared details of a sexual encounter with my friends — and I most certainly would have done such things — popping up years later to embarrass the hell out of me.
Passing notes in class was so much more fun anyway.
Not gonna lie–that email got me pretty excited for that party.
Who is he apologizing to and why? He can’t do stupid shit as a teenager and, I don’t know, learn from it as he ages? God forbid anyone does anything and isn’t held socially accountable these days.
People in general need to lighten up and let stuff go. You can’t go around holding people accountable and demonizing them for things they did when they were younger. This is such a non story and non issue. If he murdered cats or prostitutes or cat prostitutes, then yeah, but this?
So can you tell me more about these cat prostitutes? Asking of a friend.
For real. This is so dumb.
I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that he’s apologizing because he’s matured since his younger, stupider days and is now ashamed of the way he behaved. Which is called emotional growth and it’ s something that we should expect from people.
Now, if people don’t accept his apology, then, yes, they would need to lighten up and let stuff go. But he said some pretty stupid stuff, albeit nothing beyond the low standards we have for frat boys, and since he’s a public figure, he’s gonna get called out on it.
That’s fine and well Carl, but I’m confused as to WHY he felt the need? If anyone was personally offended that knew him, then yeah, apologize to them. Apologizing to the general public because he knows the lynch mob is just waiting to take him down? No. Fuck the general public.
You have the right to be offended or taken aback or clutch at your pearls, but you don’t have the right to demand someone else apologize for it. This isn’t Kindergarten.
No one demanded anything. People read his old email published on Gawker and thought was he said was shitty. He, or his PR people if you’re a cynic, realized this and cleared the air by apologizing for his past behavior.
And, believe it or not, people DO have the right to demand an apology. Just like other people have the right to tell them to go fuck themselves … or the right to apologize.
I’m just curious why they felt the need to clear the air? He shouldn’t have to apologize for being a teenager should he?
Further, and more important to me I guess, who’s business is it anyway to comb through his old emails and publish them? Isn’t that some sort of invasion of privacy?
You’re right, you can demand anything you want and they can tell you to go pound sand. The problem is, when you take the go pound sand approach, you’re made a pariah by the media and the public at large because you don’t feel the need to humble yourself for the benefit of strangers’ feelings. Isn’t this some form of bullying? Mob mentality and intolerance? Yeah he was a douche, but hey, it’s his right to be one. It’s your right not to do business with him. But is it your right to make him out to be a monster?
And this applies to many of the recent public apologies being forced out of public figures, not necessarily FratBro Snapchat here.
I just hope this poor bastard supports gay marriage. Otherwise, he’s doomed.
This just like the fox news people bashing spring break and then showing people how to really party (this actually happened) [thedailyshow.cc.com]
People used to party in college, thats why we went… that a paying money for a piece of paper that says “dey did gud shtuff YEA!”
if you use the daily show as your source, your complaint is invalid [www.youtube.com]
“Calls out use of Daily Show as a source; posts video mocking Colbert show.” Good job, good effort!
y’know, I’m all for exposing college douchebags later in life, but then I remember some of the stupid shit I did in my life like send horrible angry e-mails to my cheating girlfriend. Prrreeeetttyyyy sure I wouldn’t look too hot as a congressional candidate if some stupid hormonal bullshit I spewed out over Hotmail when I was a teenager got out.
Maybe that’s a good thing. Yours sounds like a different situation, but shouldn’t there be something in place to discourage people from acting like fratty douchebags? I’m not really on board with just writing it off as, “oh, he was young”.
Did he apologize for Snapchat yet? Cause thats the real crime here.