Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade filled in for Tucker Carlson on the COVID beat, and wow, he really went all in with Clay Travis. The segment certainly wasn’t (and this is saying something) too out of the norm for Tucker’s audience (who’s accustomed to his COVID cartoon villainy). Yet to celebrate, Kilmeade hosted Fox Sports commentator Clay Travis to talk about how they both think it’s a great idea to pack football stands during the height (yep, humanity is in this spot again) of a pandemic.

“They never want us to have a normal life,” Kilmeade groused while thinking about those CNN commentators who’ve been declaring that this is a bad idea. Travis had a “solution” for him: “This is how we win! How does covid ever end? My answer is, when people decide to let covid in and live their lives.” He continued:

“There are so many people out there for the last 18 months, they have been asking a question I think is the paramount one: how does COVID ever end? And my answer is when people decide to let COVID end and live their lives. That’s why all over the country I was so ecstatic to see millions of fans finally saying ‘it’s been 18 months. It’s time to take our lives back.'”

So… pandemic over, just because that’s what Clay Travis said? Kilmeade seems to be on board with the idea. And on Wednesday morning, Kilmeade (in the below clip) had slightly less energy while the Fox and Friends gang spoke with Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), who is also a fan of putting lots of people in football stadiums again. To that notion, Kilmeade chimed in, “I don’t want to stay in my closet for the next 20 years.”

Naturally, Jordan replied, “No one does. We want to be Americans and exercise our freedom like we’re supposed to.” Yep, that’s a demographic.