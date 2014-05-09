Brilliant Fan Edits The ‘Star Wars’ Prequels Into One Good Movie

The Star Wars prequels are arguably a disaster, collected together. But there is a good movie in there, and a Vimeo user just proved it.
Called Star Wars: Turn To The Dark Side, essentially it cuts down all three movies into a flick that’s just a hair under three hours. And it’s… a substantial improvement!
For those who don’t get a chance to see it before the Mouse inevitably drops the hammer, essentially, Episode I is cut down to just the climactic lightsaber fight; a fair chunk of Episode II is summarily dumped, largely from the first half of the movie; and Episode III, easily the best, actually makes up the most of the running time. Jake Lloyd gets his wish, in this cut: He’s not seen at all. Double Digit, the editor, also made the movie equally about Obi Wan and Anakin, which is a logical decision since despite Lucas’ best efforts, Anakin actually isn’t that important to the story until Episode III.
Some things can’t be fixed. Darth Maul’s death will never be anything other than a “where were his Jedi reflexes?” moment, for example. But it is a zippy, streamlined movie and one I actually enjoyed watching.
The main problem this brings out, just so there’s some substance to this point in case Disney’s lawyers get all feisty, is that the first two prequels were utterly unnecessary, unless you count George Lucas going all establishment on us, maaaaaaaaan. Seriously, most of what remains from the second movie are the admittedly quite entertaining monster fights. It was a good reminder that, oh yeah, there was actually like an hour of monster fights in that movie.
The third movie is utterly unnecessary, still, but it does at least have a plot we give a crap about. It’s telling how much of the non-monster-fight scenes made it to this fan edit, because they were the only ones any good. So perhaps Disney could analyze this, and apply the lessons learned going forward.
So to recap:
People need to stop trying to improve and rationalize the prequels. They are what they are, either don’t watch them or enjoy them, but aside from literally re-shooting the movies from coherent stories/scripts, they will never change.
It’s like any tragedy, you go through stages and you struggle to make sense of what happened.
Go to Fanedit.org and you’ll see people have been doing this for years. There are some excellent fan edits of the prequels that turn them into cohesive and palatable films.
Beat me to it. I was introduced to the world of fan editing when Superman 2 The Richard Donner Cut was released in 2006 and after seeing Selutron’s far superior edits of the film (they’re on youutbe as well), I ended up making my own version. I can’t even count how many fan edits I have and watch over the theatrical versions now.
I’ve seen several edits. I’ve yet to see one that fundamentally solves the problems of the prequels. They hide them, or they shuffle them. It’s essentially re-arranging the deck chairs on the Titanic. More power to the people that make ’em, but it doesn’t change the flaws in the story. You can’t change the poorly written love story as an example, without re-filming. You can’t change the Jar Jar character, just remove it. That’s fine, but it doesn’t overcome the limitations of the prequels.
So for me, I enjoy them for what they are, and spend very little effort trying to change minor issues to produce very minor results. Others may want to focus on each and every edit like they are the Zapruder film. At the end of the day let’s just agree that if Abrams fucks up Episode VII, we riot. Or something.
So is this the infamous fan edit that Topher Grace made and showed to his friends a few years ago? I remember everyone talking about it, and how the opening is just the Darth Maul lighsaber fight. The video isn’t available now at the time that I’m typing this, but if it’s only 85 minutes long, I’m gonna say that was it.
A buddy of mine and I are just about finished with our recuts. We followed the “Machete Order” [www.howtogeek.com] cutting out EPI completely and then doing heavy edits on EPs II and III.
Personally I think we’ve made them much better movies, while working within the constraints of terrible acting/sets etc.
I remember actually liking the battle on genosis but that may have been because the first like 90 minutes of Episode 2 was so boring that something anything happening was exciting for me. The fact that they only have the lightsaber duel from Episode 1 is pretty funny to me, and even that could probably be cut from this version.
Also aaaaaaand its gone, file no longer exists.
Honestly, the only SW fan edit I have isn’t of the prequels (YA can’t polish a turd), it’s an HD version of theatrical cut of the first film. The editors went through the trouble of undoing everything Lucas re-did. Sure it’s not 1080p, but it’s better than hooking up my old vcr and watching the old trilogy set (I never bought the dvds).
there was a release around 2006 of the original 3 movies in all their Lucas’d fecal glory that included the original laser disc version on DVD. They were available on Netflix delivery service for a while, not sure if they still are. Fans were pissed that it wasn’t up scaled to HD and was essentially just a 1:1 copy. personally I’m glad that I have them. I prefer to watch those versions in all their grainy glory than constantly want to throw my remote at my tv.
Search online for Harmy’s despecialised editions. This guy took the Bray versions, cut out the new crud and edited back in upscaled versions of the list bits. You can still see some grainy shots but it is so much better than non-remastered versions.
There are so many fan edits of SW that it’s impossible to keep count (And again, I’ve been following this stuff for over 7 years now), but I’m almost positive my edit is in fact Harmy’s despecialized edition. Not sure if he’s further tweaked it since, but I downloaded it fairly recently (maybe a year ago).
I am very, very concerned that we will be having this same discussion in a few years regarding the new films. The words “dread” and “sacrilege” keep coming to mind…
I liked episodes 2 and 3. [shrugs]