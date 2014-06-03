A British Man Used His Sex Doll As A Model To Sell His Used Car On Ebay

Angus Dean, a 47-year-old estate manager from Sussex, borrowed a sex doll to try to sell his 1990 used WV Golf hatchback on eBay. The doll, named Sandy — because why would you have a sex doll and NOT name it Sandy? — apparently belongs to a “friend” who asked not to be named. *cups ear* What’s that, Sarcastic Jennifer Lawrence gif?

She always gets me.

Anyway, in the listing, which has since been removed due to internet pranksters, Sandy can be seen posed in a variety of different positions in and around the car. Great idea, or greatest idea?

The Daily Mail reported:

As well as being pictured opening the car door and sitting in the driver’s seat, Sandy was also used to point out the areas of rust on the Mk2 1.8-litre model.

Mr Dean, an estate manager, said: “I thought it was a great idea and I’ve had people ringing up about it. We did the same with a ride-on mower, and it sold straight away.”

I have a home bar I’m planning to try to sell on Craigslist this week — I’d say that I wish I had a sexy sex doll to dress my listing up with, except that’s the whole difference between “eBay” and “Craigslist.” With eBay the worst thing that’s going to happen is that a bunch of practical jokers respond to your ad and make you have to pull it down, but with Craigslist, a guy is going to show up at your door who actually wants to have sex with your sex doll. On top of your bar.

Maybe I’ll try a plant.

