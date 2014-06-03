A British Man Used His Sex Doll As A Model To Sell His Used Car On Ebay

Angus Dean, a 47-year-old estate manager from Sussex, borrowed a sex doll to try to sell his 1990 used WV Golf hatchback on eBay. The doll, named Sandy — because why would you have a sex doll and NOT name it Sandy? — apparently belongs to a “friend” who asked not to be named. *cups ear* What’s that, Sarcastic Jennifer Lawrence gif?
She always gets me.
Anyway, in the listing, which has since been removed due to internet pranksters, Sandy can be seen posed in a variety of different positions in and around the car. Great idea, or greatest idea?
The Daily Mail reported:
As well as being pictured opening the car door and sitting in the driver’s seat, Sandy was also used to point out the areas of rust on the Mk2 1.8-litre model.
Mr Dean, an estate manager, said: “I thought it was a great idea and I’ve had people ringing up about it. We did the same with a ride-on mower, and it sold straight away.”
I have a home bar I’m planning to try to sell on Craigslist this week — I’d say that I wish I had a sexy sex doll to dress my listing up with, except that’s the whole difference between “eBay” and “Craigslist.” With eBay the worst thing that’s going to happen is that a bunch of practical jokers respond to your ad and make you have to pull it down, but with Craigslist, a guy is going to show up at your door who actually wants to have sex with your sex doll. On top of your bar.
Maybe I’ll try a plant.
Not enough pictures of her on her knees so how can I possibly take this seriously?
She doesn’t look British
There truly are very lonely men all over the world.
Aren’t sex dolls ridiculously expensive?*
*asking for a friend.
You’d probably have to ask someone who was ridiculously lonely. (answer will prolly be ‘no’)
So in all serious do you need to clean out the cootch with a toothbrush or something? Turkey baster maybe? If anyone knows for real I’m disturbingly curious.
The sex doll not the VW
What kid of sex doll is that? The only ones Ive ever seen were basically pool floats with weird breasts and their mouths open. This dude knows where the seriously good stuff can be found. Good for him.
Good to see that Lars is finally selling his car.
Sex dolls are upwards of 6000.00$ for ones that don’t look as good as this one. And no you don’t clean it with a tooth brush. You can use a douche. Or you can order one that is removable. For a seriously good quality one you are looking between 16-20000.00$.
What I want to know is why would you have that smoking hot redhead and NOT dress it in a Black Widow catsuit?
You know, uh, to help advertise the car …
;-) I’m Sandy’s man . . . and she and her sisters (yes – more than one) . . . are the best toys a bloke can have giving no end of fun. They are a statement to my wife that when she’s not around she has a faithful husband. Whilst such dolls can be seductive, the fun they provide for photos, and generally acting as “characters” is no end of fun. Google up “Aira’s hard day at work – A Day in the Life of a Doll” and “A Day in the Life of a Doll – Chloé on the French Riviera” on DollForum and you might have some laughs. Aira goes to the post office and Chloé goes to the beach . . . Were toy ladies glamorous like this more socially acceptable, perhaps men might be less tempted to run after younger women and marriages would be less broken. Perhaps men wouldn’t screw up other people’s lives and creating unwanted children. Perhaps there’d be less rape. And were they more accepted in Islamic contries where they are prohibited, then perhaps more satisfied contented men might feel less agressive in the outside world. I believe that fantasy girls like this have a lot to give to us all. [www.dsdoll.com] is where this lady comes from.