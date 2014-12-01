Watch British Minister Penny Mordaunt Sneak The Word ‘Cock’ Into A Parliament Speech Six Times On A Dare

British Minister Penny Mordaunt, who’s also a reservist for the Royal Navy, gave a speech to Parliament in which she snuck the word “cock” in six times and “lay” or “laid” in five times back in March 2013. The speech was supposedly intended to highlight the blight of the way chickens are treated, however she’s just now come out to say that it was all just a product of a dare. I like the way this lady thinks. From UK’s The Telegraph:

The MP for Portsmouth North said: “Some of my Marine training officers in Dartmouth thought it would be a good idea to break my ladylike persona by getting me to yell particularly rude words during the most grueling part of our training. “They failed but during our mess dinner at the end of the course, I was fined for a misdemeanor. The fine was to say a particular word, an abbreviation of cockerel, several times during a speech on the floor of the Commons, and mention all the names of the officers present.”

My god, can you only imagine if something like this happened in the United States? It would be an absolute feeding frenzy among the cable news networks. It would take at least six white girls to go missing or the equivalent of one governor sex scandal to break the news cycle.

Here’s Ms Mordaunt’s speech in its entirely: