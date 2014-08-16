Brittney Griner Did Something No Other Professional Athlete Ever Has

Last year, WNBA star Brittney Griner publicly came out as a lesbian in an interview with Sports Illustrated. She’s one of the world’s most prominent gay athletes, and earlier this week, she did something no professional athlete has EVER done: get engaged to a rival on a different team.
WNBA stars Brittney Griner and Glory Johnson are engaged.
Griner proposed to Johnson and both posted it on social media, with Griner showing a photo of her on one knee with a ring in her hand in front of Johnson on her Instagram account. Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury and Johnson for the Tulsa Shock. (Via)
On Instagram, Griner wrote, “Last Night was a Night to Remember(,) I became the happiest person on this earth! (almost pass out but when that one word came out I came back to life) Me and my baby @missvol25 are in it for Life!” Pics or it didn’t happen? Here you go.
That’s pretty cool. I wonder if the league feels weird about opposing players being married…..
Honestly that’s the only part that makes me nervous.
On the other hand, I hope that real competitors can bring their A game and leave it on the court when they go home together.