This Bro Got A Surprise Response From His Best Friend When He Told Him He Was Gay

“This convo between my brother and his best friend just warms my heart so much. And they’re only 13.” That’s what user @paleveil recently wrote on Twitter, before adding the screencaps of the conversation that took place (with her brother’s permission, of course). She was pleasantly surprised and overjoyed that a) he came out to his buddy, and b) the friend had such a positive response. There’s hope for teens yet.
Bros before hoes, even when hoes aren’t involved.
He’s going to get his ass beaten at school now. Not because he’s gay, because he uses the term bro so much.
Yarp.
Bro-phobe.
I believe the term is bromophobe.
Missed the part where the kid says “Bro, keep this between me, you, and your brother’s Twitter followers.”
Where’s the *fist bump*?
That was bro-tastic though. It was an unspoken emotion fist bump
Am I the only one who thought it read like how a writer would depict a frat bro coming out in a college movie
Well, how else is a 13 year old boy going to come out to another 13 year old boy other than how they’ve seen it on TV?
The straight guy is thinking to himself that he just got the world’s greatest wingman.
Absolutely. Stockton-Malone style…
So Malone was gay and had that feud with Rodman because Rodman was a fake-gay bro?
rodman was gay for pay
Why you gotta use Happy Endings as the header? Now I got the feels.
That grammar though.
no bro-mo
bro
Fake and gay.
Bro.
3 years?
My friend of 35 years told me that he was getting married, and now I look at him differently, like he lost his balls. Which he did.
That was gay. The only proper response from a good friend is “You think I didn’t know that?”
Bros b4 Hoes!
(the only objectionable in these texts is the overuse of the word ‘bro’
they both need to take and pass expos. stat!
Also bro, even though I’m cool with this bro, I don’t think we should circle jerk anymore bro.
I would love to know the time between Gay Bro’s last text and the reply. That was probably an awful 2 minutes or so for him.
And then they had butt sex…
I like that you took the time to think of this.
Then took the time to consider whether it’d be a good post.
Then took the time to type it out.
Then took the time to hit “Post”.
I imagine it only took a fraction of the time it took you to post yours.
Do you have next on the butt sex?
@TF this is an article about a fucking series of text messages between two strangers. There are no right responses.
The next screen cap is a pixelated dong.
Time to dock bro
8===><===8
“I want you to push my shit in, bro. Big Time!”
You’re definitely a hero to all the Gregs out there
I kinda lost interest half way through and started reminisced about the Thanksgiving episode of Happy Endings (which the screen cap is from).
“You don’t want to make me angry, dude, cause when I get angry, I get naked, and when I get naked, I fight.”