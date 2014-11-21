This Bro Got A Surprise Response From His Best Friend When He Told Him He Was Gay

“This convo between my brother and his best friend just warms my heart so much. And they’re only 13.” That’s what user @paleveil recently wrote on Twitter, before adding the screencaps of the conversation that took place (with her brother’s permission, of course). She was pleasantly surprised and overjoyed that a) he came out to his buddy, and b) the friend had such a positive response. There’s hope for teens yet.

Bros before hoes, even when hoes aren’t involved.

BuzzFeed via @paleveil