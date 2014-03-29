A Brooklyn ‘Kids Salon’ Is Being Trolled With The Most Vulgar Wi-Fi Name Ever

Park Slope is the most dangerous neighborhood in Brooklyn…if you’re an easily offended mom who thinks a wild night on the town involves two glasses of red wine, not just one (you’re also TOTALLY going to drive out to Jones Beach to see Fleetwood Mac this summer). That’s likely the intended clientele for LuLu’s, a “combination hair salon and toy store on the increasingly stylish Fifth Avenue strip of Park Slope.” Does owner Brigitte refer to her daughter as “precocious”? Naturally. Is someone trolling LuLu’s because of sentences like “thought-out selection of intelligent old and new-school specialty toys”? Oh yeah.

The following comes from THE Brigitte in the Google Group bergenbtwn4and5:

PLEASE HELP! Unfortunately someone near by has named their WiFi a really awful name referring to my shops, “LuLu’s Anal Bleaching for Kids”. I’ve tried calling Time Warner and Verizon and they can’t seem to help. I have reached out to the 78th Precinct and my lawyer, but they can’t help either because I don’t know who it is. You can see the Network from both of my establishments, you can see it on your smart phone from my stores, my house, or standing in front of 417 & 426 Bergen Street as well as across the street. This is really disturbing and I’m lost to what to do without knowing who it is. Any other ideas on how to handle this? (Via)

Yes, one: let them know “LuLu’s Anal Bleaching for Kids” is actually in Prospect Heights.

