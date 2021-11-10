Over on the National Governors Association website, there’s a list of incentives for Americans to get vaccinated. There’s free Six Flags tickets in Illinois; free beer in New Jersey; and free fishing licenses in Minnesota. And yet, even though the free life-saving vaccine has been available for months, only 59 percent of the population has been vaccinated. Maybe the problem isn’t that people are skeptical of getting jabbed for… reasons. Maybe it’s that the perks aren’t good enough. As Americans, we love perks. But Austria is lapping the United States when it comes to vaccine incentives.

An Austrian brothel has devised an ingenious way to incentivize people to get the coronavirus vaccine — by offering promised patrons a free fling with a prostitute of their choosing if they get immunized at the bordello

Fun Palast, located in Vienna, Austria (4.1 out of 5 stars on Google!), is offering the jab every Monday from 4-10 p.m. until the end of November. “Best of all, men who get inoculated on-site will be gifted a free 30-minute session in the skin merchant’s VIP club with the lady of their choice,” the New York Post reports.

Fun Palast owner Christoph Lielacher told Reuters that “we are very popular,” but the brothel lost 30 to 40 percent of its clients since the pandemic, and cases are rising in Austria (64 percent of the population is fully vaccinated). “It’s actually such a great action to make such a statement, especially in our industry,” he said. “And now we have a great vaccination site and we are very popular.” I can’t imagine why.

(Via the New York Post)