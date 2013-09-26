Browns Streaker Sentenced To Picking Up Tailgating Trash

If you’ll recall, there was a streaker at one of the Browns home preseason games back in August. Even though most of us had probably forgotten that even happened, our friends in the judicial system did not. And so, thanks to the always entertaining phenomenon of creative sentencing, in addition to being banned from ever attending another Browns home game, the streaker will have to clean up trash at future tailgates.

Anthony Saveriano, 21, must spend 40 hours picking up tailgating trash as punishment for showing the world his full back — and front — during the second half of an Aug. 15 Browns preseason game. The sentence, handed down Wednesday by Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren C. Moore, also ordered him to write a letter of apology to the football team and the fans to be published in The Plain Dealer. He will be on probation for a year and was fined $572.

Hope his minute of glory before being tackled by security was worth it. Along with the usual array of garbage, there’s bound to be quite a bit of dog sh*t strewn around since it’s a thing to bring dogs to Browns tailgates.

Could be worse, the judge could have made him do while wearing a Trent Richardson jersey. Or a Steelers jersey.