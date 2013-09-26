Browns Streaker Sentenced To Picking Up Tailgating Trash

If you’ll recall, there was a streaker at one of the Browns home preseason games back in August. Even though most of us had probably forgotten that even happened, our friends in the judicial system did not. And so, thanks to the always entertaining phenomenon of creative sentencing, in addition to being banned from ever attending another Browns home game, the streaker will have to clean up trash at future tailgates.
Anthony Saveriano, 21, must spend 40 hours picking up tailgating trash as punishment for showing the world his full back — and front — during the second half of an Aug. 15 Browns preseason game.
The sentence, handed down Wednesday by Cleveland Municipal Judge Lauren C. Moore, also ordered him to write a letter of apology to the football team and the fans to be published in The Plain Dealer. He will be on probation for a year and was fined $572.
Hope his minute of glory before being tackled by security was worth it. Along with the usual array of garbage, there’s bound to be quite a bit of dog sh*t strewn around since it’s a thing to bring dogs to Browns tailgates.
Could be worse, the judge could have made him do while wearing a Trent Richardson jersey. Or a Steelers jersey.
Or sit through an entire Brown’s game while sober.
Whoa whoa, let’s not go overboard here.
Sober and without a sharp object in reach.
Streaker at a Browns Preseason game is still the saddest story of the season. The factory is operating at optimal capacity.
i’d rather see a dude’s ding dong than a Browns preseason game.
STARING AT A DUDE’S DONG FOR THREE HOURS OR A BROWNS PRESEASON GAME: WHO YA GOT?
Dong. Every time.
In this case an innie = a semi
THIS BROWNS TEAM, I CALL THEM LOCKER ROOM DONGS BECAUSE YOU SAY THEY’RE AWFUL AND THAT YOU DON’T WANT TO SEE IT BUT YOU’LL SNEAK A PEEK AND HOPE NO ONE SAW YOU ANYWAY.
Gah… II’ve caught another case of the PFTCommenters. Symptom: inability to identify the quantity of nouns.
its not about spelling,, its about telling ii mean cmon Inanimate Carbon Rod Marinelli
Is it just me, or do the overall punishments seem overly harsh? A year of probation, a fine, cleaning up the litter, writing a letter, and (I guess this seems bad to him) never being allowed at a home game again?
It’s perhaps a bit much but not terribly unreasonable, except for the whole “banned for life part.”
Just because you do something stupid, obnoxious, disruptive, but ultimately harmless when you’re 21 shouldn’t keep you from being able to take your kids to a game 20 years later when you’ve grown up, settled down, and, well, have kids and a job.
Normally I’d be with you Greed. But this is the Browns. They’re doing him a service to avoid the pain of being a Browns fan AND paying money to watch them
He could have just been adhering, in extreme, to the clear bag policy.
I think that is more harsh than people get for instigating brawls. A butt or shriveled dong, possibly on TV is much worse than stabbing somebody.
@Moose: Reminds me of this guy in my hometown who was asking the judge for a lenient sentence after pleading guilty to rape: “I’ve never cussed, never drank, never smoked…”
You didn’t mention the part of the sentence where Joique Bell will follow him around and tackle him if he doesn’t do an adequate job.
That would be the best part of the sentence. I’m sure he’d think twice about streaking in his own house.
Only in Ohio would we allow women judges who just don’t understand the value of streaking.
Making him wear a Steelers jersey would fall under the cruel and unusual punishment category.
He might get added to the roster to create depth at OL!
The technical wording was “banned until the Browns win a Super Bowl” but lifetime sounded less depressing.
Wait a minute, let’s address something important: people leave their dogs in the car to watch a Browns game? Or do they tailgate, then go home so they and the dogs are spared hours of torture?
“Anthony Saveriano, 21, must spend 40 hours picking up tailgating trash…”
You’d think a female judge would be a little less misogynistic when describing the women of Cleveland.
+1 hideous lower back tattoo.
I wonder if there’s a Steampunk themed Browns fan bus named the Cleveland Steamer
The exhaust smells terrible.