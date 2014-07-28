Hail To The King, Baby: Bruce Campbell To Star In ‘Evil Dead’ TV Series, If It Happens

Don’t nap on a Bruce Campbell-led return to Army of Darkness or Evil Dead just yet. We were focused on the news of a The Last Of Us movie adaptation possibly starring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) when we covered the Screen Gems panel at Comic-Con. So focused were we on The Last Of Us that we let another tidbit slip, and yesterday Bruce Campbell added even more information.

At the Screen Gems panel on Friday, Sam Raimi said he’s writing an Evil Dead TV show with his brother Ted Raimi and Bruce Campbell. He didn’t add any more details, unfortunately. Campbell — who’s already said he’s down to play Ashley J. Williams again if the opportunity arises — made this news much more interesting on Sunday when a fan tweeted the show would be acceptable only if Bruce Campbell were the star. Campbell replied, “That’s the plan.”

Groovy.

As with the long-gestating Army of Darkness sequel, we’ll believe it when we see it, but groovy nonetheless.

Now… how about Darkman: Part 2, starring Liam Neeson? What do you mean, there was already a Darkman II, not starring Liam Neeson? Nope. Never happened. Can’t hear you.

Via Coming Soon and /film