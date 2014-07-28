Hail To The King, Baby: Bruce Campbell To Star In ‘Evil Dead’ TV Series, If It Happens

#Evil Dead #Comic-Con #Twitter
Entertainment Editor
07.28.14 3 Comments

Don’t nap on a Bruce Campbell-led return to Army of Darkness or Evil Dead just yet. We were focused on the news of a The Last Of Us movie adaptation possibly starring Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) when we covered the Screen Gems panel at Comic-Con. So focused were we on The Last Of Us that we let another tidbit slip, and yesterday Bruce Campbell added even more information.

At the Screen Gems panel on Friday, Sam Raimi said he’s writing an Evil Dead TV show with his brother Ted Raimi and Bruce Campbell. He didn’t add any more details, unfortunately. Campbell — who’s already said he’s down to play Ashley J. Williams again if the opportunity arises — made this news much more interesting on Sunday when a fan tweeted the show would be acceptable only if Bruce Campbell were the star. Campbell replied, “That’s the plan.”

Groovy.

As with the long-gestating Army of Darkness sequel, we’ll believe it when we see it, but groovy nonetheless.

Now… how about Darkman: Part 2, starring Liam Neeson? What do you mean, there was already a Darkman II, not starring Liam Neeson? Nope. Never happened. Can’t hear you.

Via Coming Soon and /film

Around The Web

TOPICS#Evil Dead#Comic-Con#Twitter
TAGSBRUCE CAMPBELLcomic conevil deadSAM RAIMISCREEN GEMSTed RaimiTwitter

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 7 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP