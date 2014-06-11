Bryan Singer May Not Be Directing ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ After All

X-Men: Days Of Future Past can pretty safely have been said to have relaunched the franchise. It’s currently the top-grossing X-Men movie worldwide, and thus we’ll have plenty of X-Men movies until they stop making money or Hugh Jackman quits, whichever comes first. They just might not be directed by Bryan Singer.
At issue, according to Radar Online, is the lawsuit against Singer and others for committing sexual assault against teenage boys. Fox is deeply concerned about the moral implications of the suit… Just kidding! They’re worried Singer might not have the time to direct the movie.
“They don’t really care whether he’s innocent or guilty — they’re only concerned with the bottom line, which is giving him another $250 to $350 million to make Apocalypse. There have been talks about who else he’d let direct it, with him producing, but those led to heated arguments and walk outs,” the source revealed.
I’m a little skeptical of Radar’s claims, though, for a few reasons. One, this article makes reference to the “legs” of X-Men: Days Of Future Past, which is Hollywood slang for the movie sticking around in theaters and making money. It’s been out for almost a month, so its money-making potential isn’t in dispute. That makes me think Radar’s claims, if true, were sat on for maximum effect.
Secondly, the lawsuit has essentially disappeared. Michael Egan, to be clear, was almost certainly sexually assaulted; the question is just whether or not Singer was involved. The lawyer in the case appears to have been counting on a massive outrage towards Singer’s actions and the revelation of even more awful behavior, and instead there was nothing, unless you find the gossip that Singer is kind of sad and lonely in his personal life to be a big scandal.
So this may be a bit unlikely. But if it’s going to happen, expect it to happen soon: X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters in 2016.
They mentioned something about this article on io9 this week and they also mentioned that supposedly Singer has proof that he had nothing to do with it, and that being the case it would surprise me if Fox up and decided to drop him after DOFP has done so well
Yeah, admittedly Singer comes off like a bit of perv, but having read the case and Singer’s response I’m skeptical of Singer’s involvement.
Then again, this is Fox; the reason Singer didn’t direct “The Last Stand” was because Fox waffled on whether or not they were hiring him.
Dan, did he not leave because he had the opportunity to direct Superman Returns?
I’ve read that Singer said that he was not even there and has proof that he was in a different city at the tme.
@Mr. Osato Yes, but he was available for the offer in the first place because Fox didn’t lock him in for the third movie and jerked him around. WB saw an opportunity, and offered him his dream movie. Singer took the deal.
And now we wait to see when that Singer will direct Thor 3.
If they got Matthew Vaughan back, I don’t think I’d be upset. I really enjoyed Days of Future Past but I think I preferred First Class.
Yeah, Singer definitely deserves respect for what he did for the franchise and superhero films in general, but I really loved Vaughn’s style and thought his approach to character and pacing was superior.
I’m of the same mind.
I’d be less cavalier about this if I thought Singer was guilty. But A) where there’s smoke there’s fire, and we aren’t seeing any smoke and B) the actions of the lawyer since then are indicative of a shot at a settlement attempt, not an attempt to redress a wrong.
