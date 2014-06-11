Bryan Singer May Not Be Directing ‘X-Men: Apocalypse’ After All

X-Men: Days Of Future Past can pretty safely have been said to have relaunched the franchise. It’s currently the top-grossing X-Men movie worldwide, and thus we’ll have plenty of X-Men movies until they stop making money or Hugh Jackman quits, whichever comes first. They just might not be directed by Bryan Singer.

At issue, according to Radar Online, is the lawsuit against Singer and others for committing sexual assault against teenage boys. Fox is deeply concerned about the moral implications of the suit… Just kidding! They’re worried Singer might not have the time to direct the movie.

“They don’t really care whether he’s innocent or guilty — they’re only concerned with the bottom line, which is giving him another $250 to $350 million to make Apocalypse. There have been talks about who else he’d let direct it, with him producing, but those led to heated arguments and walk outs,” the source revealed.

I’m a little skeptical of Radar’s claims, though, for a few reasons. One, this article makes reference to the “legs” of X-Men: Days Of Future Past, which is Hollywood slang for the movie sticking around in theaters and making money. It’s been out for almost a month, so its money-making potential isn’t in dispute. That makes me think Radar’s claims, if true, were sat on for maximum effect.

Secondly, the lawsuit has essentially disappeared. Michael Egan, to be clear, was almost certainly sexually assaulted; the question is just whether or not Singer was involved. The lawyer in the case appears to have been counting on a massive outrage towards Singer’s actions and the revelation of even more awful behavior, and instead there was nothing, unless you find the gossip that Singer is kind of sad and lonely in his personal life to be a big scandal.

So this may be a bit unlikely. But if it’s going to happen, expect it to happen soon: X-Men: Apocalypse hits theaters in 2016.