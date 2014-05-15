Bryan Singer On The ‘X-Men’ Continuity Problems: ‘Eh, F*** It’

The X-Men films were never really meant to mutate into a franchise with six films in the can, the seventh out next week, and at least two more on the way. But, they have, and like any Marvel mutant, there are a few… inconsistencies Bryan Singer is just kinda hoping you’ll ignore.
Just to give you an idea of a few of the continuity problems, some of which we noted in our X-Men timeline, here’s a quick overview of the ones we’re aware of:
- Bolivar Trask is a Black man in the 2000s and a white little person in the 1970s.
- Hank McCoy turns into Kelsey Grammer.
- Emma Frost ages backwards, being January Jones in the ’60s and a teenager in the ’70s.
- Quicksilver also becomes a teenager, although we can write that one off because speed powers are weird.
- Gambit turns into a male stripper.
- Jean Grey either ages well or did a time jump, since she and Xavier first met in pre-1962.
- Sabertooth doesn’t remember Wolverine, and also used to be Liev Schreiber.
- Mystique and Chuck used to be brother and sister.
- Come to think of it, you’d think Magneto would recognize Wolverine as well.
And the new movie will introduce even more, like the fact there are no longer any depowered mutants and Professor X is back in his old body for some reason. Bryan Singer’s response? It pretty much boils down to “Ah, the hell with it,” according to SciFiNow:
“Some things you let go,” Singer admits. “Some of these I hope the audience will forget about but for the bulk of it I pay attention to the universe.”
Honestly… yeah. One can’t really blame Singer for picking and choosing, here, though. X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine are hardly what you call beloved, and most people are showing up to the movie for the superhero/robot fights. Now, Mr. Singer, what about destroying all copies of those two movies, and erasing them from the minds of humanity? Workable?
This is a big reason why I can’t stand these fucking movies. The fanboy in me just can’t let that shit go.
Really? Comics have such continuity problems with them already. They revamp characters all the damn time. Gwen Stacy fucked the green goblin, , wol erine has bone claws, cyborg is now part of the original justice league, greedo shot first…. Everything is changing all the time! If anything, your fanboyness should make it easier to watch and accept these movies. Rant over…
No, no, no….Greedo never shot first. That is a fixed moment in time, no matter what lies George Lucas’s CGI computer tries to tell you.
@loganfire3 Also Marvel has been dropping hints about a New 52 style reboot since they started the whole Marvel Now thing. The end of the Infinity event outright stated that the universe was on the verge of ending and there was nothing anyone could do about it.
It’s very different when the medium is comic books as opposed to movies. Comic books are so long-running and have so many “cooks in the kitchen” that they’re just bound to have slips in continuity. And they usually address them in some way when they happen. When you’re doing a movie where one guy (basically) is in charge and you have this much shit fucked up, it’s inexcusable.
And creating an entirely new continuity (a la New 52, etc) is much different than what these X-Men movies do with all the cherry-picking what they want from this or that continuity and creating their own nonsensical bastardized continuity. The action and visuals are really well done but there’s just no substance to them.
And I don’t know if this is true, but I’ve heard in “Days of Future Past” they don’t actually send Kitty Pryde back in time. Somehow her power just lets her travel through time without any goddamn explanation. What kind of lazy shit is that?
So you expect the movies to continue the comic continuity when even the comics them selves can’t do it? Sorry to burst your bubble but movies do not have 1 guy in charge. There are directors, actors, producers, studio henchmen, studio heads and fanboys all have a say in the final product. You know what happens when fanboys get to contribute to a movie? Snakes on a plane, is that what you want ?SNAKES ON A PLANE!!!!!! Go to your room young man! No Godzilla for you this weekend!
You are part right about Kitty. They don’t send back Kitty at all for the movie. They send Wolverine (nothing that isn’t in the trailers). As for continuity, I am a fan boy. X-Men is my drug. I’m ok with this. Why? Whatever it takes to make the movie better. I learned the hard way over years and years of sh—y comic book movies that what is on the page doesn’t always translate well. The first 2 X-Men I felt did a decent job of introducing the world to the concept that super hero movies didn’t have to suck (though admittedly, the first one hasn’t aged all that well). 3 and the Origins though? My god, I was wondering when my friends were going to pop out and yell, “Surprise! We were just messing with you. Here’s the real movie.”
If they decide to completely ignore those 2 films and make the rest work however they can, by all means, do it. Make them good. Entertain me. If that means going back on a decision you made earlier, especially if the new decision is truer to the characters involved? Then by all means do it.
Jesus Christ, I remember now why I stopped commenting on this site.
*Shrugs* Well, what would you expect? Summon Onslaught and pull a “Well, lol, we changed reality so that will fix all inconsistencies”? Unless a creative solution that makes everyone happy exists (not possible), the best thing is to simply…
*Puts on shades*
…Let it go!
Franklin Richards can fix this.
@Darkest Timeline Zach Morris NI!
In b4:
@AFMG good stuff
When they started talking about a young boy, I thought that was headed in a whole different direction.
@AFMG I see your BTF and raise you a CinemaSins
The comic book industry at large would be better off if they worried more about telling a singular good story than appeasing a half decade of nerd bible every time they wrote a comic.
True.
Uhhhh why can’t their be both.
I don’t think 5 years of stories is too hard to keep up with. Did you mean a half century?
I have no problem with this. Singer is probably still sore over what the Ratnerizing did to his X-Men universe. He pretended that Superman III and IV didn’t happen when he made Superman Returns, so there’s precedent for this sort of thing. I agree with him, we’re all better off to just forget X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine ever existed.
I’m always sore after a Ratnerizing.
I don’t think anyone enjoys a Ratnerizing
@mikeybot Certainly not Olivia Munn…I think I just threw up in my mouth.
The shrimp smell is unbearable.
not that Ratner is a good director but X3 was screwed before he showed up. The guy basically just collected a paycheck to shoot scenes. He wasn’t the reason that movie sucked. Actually, Singer leaving them high and dry got Superman Returns really screwed whoever the next director was going to be.
Bizarro (BIZARRO!) Stormy is right.
True, Fox wanted a rushed schedule for the movie, but let’s not forget that Ratner was the dude that was all “Comics, the cartoon? Ehhhh, f–k it, it’s all the same thing.”
If you’re talking about Magneto recognizing Wolverine in the first movie, he did. He just kept it in his back pocket as a way to fuck with Wolverine later.
“Oh, didn’t Charles tell you that he already knows most of your life history? I wonder why he wouldn’t mention that.”
I don’t remember that.
Bryan Singer on supple teen boy ass: “Eh, fuck it.”
LMAO terrible
Terrible meaning AWESOME
Isn’t ” eh, fuck it” what got singer in trouble in recent news?
I love the attitude of “Continuity’s broken? WHO CARES IT’S THE X-MEN!” Fantastic. Hopefully this just leads into weirder aress. Bring on the Brood, the Shi’ar, The Fantastic Four crossover, re-do Phoenix, Genosha, House of M, Let’s get nuts. And I love Hugh Jackman, but if he’s done being Wolverine, re-cast it and pretend it is the same guy. Actually, re-cast all of the original X-Men and just say the hell with it. Have some fun with it.
You wanna get nuts?
“I love nuts” – Brian Singer
Please don’t bring on the brood.
I just assumed Singer was going to use DOFP as a big middle finger to fix all the stupid shit Ratner went through with. /pours some out for Cyclops
As long as they can retcon Cyclops with a better actor.
I think you’re right. Change the past, undo X-Men I-III. Then they can pretty much reboot without any problem.
I never understood the Cyclops & Jean Grey castings. Still don’t.
That was the most hurtful part to me.
Cyclops will forever be disrespected in every form of media that isn’t a comic book. *sigh*
Agreed – I assumed they would use this movie to wipe out most of last stand and all of wolverine origins. I think everything else could pretty much work between the other 4 titles… well except January Jones. Not sure you can do anything about that.
@Aaron Smarter Cyclops gets pretty much junk treatment in the comics too. Hell, the last few years saw him go from whiny punk to leader, to savior, to mutant freedom fighter, to god powered terrorist… back to whiny punk who now has broken powers. Very few people write him correctly.
If “very few people” write him correctly, than maybe the way most people write him is the real Cyclops, as Marvel would have the character portrayed
Comic continuity is that tiny reward comic readers get for being loyal fans that is barely noticeable to the casual fan. Its like going to the movie theater and getting a 4oz upgrade to a 44oz soda for free. The layman would barely notice it, but those in the know acknowledge it, they desire it, and they scream bloody murder if they don’t get it.
I initially misread that as someone getting a 114ML Pop and then getting upgraded to a 1250ML of Pop and them not noticing the difference and I was like what?
I actually think that continuity is the last thing a loyal reader expects or can even possibly look forward to.
I read a whole bunch of the Marvel titles and have come to just accept that if Iron Man shows up in 6 different books the odds are overwhelming that he’ll be in 6 different locations at the same time. With Marvel having just experienced the Bendis roller coaster ride for the better part of a decade, you could sort of (?) kind of expect there to be a vague nod to some broader continuity from individual titles to the big crossover. But even that was tenuous. And forget about before Bendis. They didn’t even try then, as best as I could tell.
I think it’s just a necessary evil that readers loyal to a character or several have to accept. Any attempt to strictly adhere to a larger continuation would really restrict the individual books’ writers, no?
Continuity – yeah that’s Singer’s big problem right now.
“there are a few… inconsistencies Bryan Singer is just kinda hoping you’ll ignore.”
Inconsistencies = allegations of getting underage actors drunk and banging them
Far as this specific instance goes, I don’t mind just watching the movies the same way I’ve come to experience comics over the years. “Oh, in that other comic I read this was the case, but I guess it isn’t in this series? Whatever then.”
And this is why I hope someone starts a Change.org petition to have the rights returned to Marvel, so we can finally get the best characters done at least a modicum of the justice they deserve.
No, petitioning the White House over a movie is stupid and people who do it should feel bad for being stupid.
Your entire movie is about changing the past through time travel… this is literally the best way to deal with these kind of issues. Choosing to ignore that is ridiculous. People will forget about the inconsistencies if that timeline is blown away and everything is tight going forward.
Wolverine goes back in time, wakes up, goes Terminator on Brett Ratner’s mom?
I’m cool with pretending X-3 and Origins didn’t happen.
X-Men Origins did suck, but Liev Schreiber as Sabertooth did not and I hope he comes back for the next Wolverine movie.
I just didn’t like him being Wolverine’s brother. I like that in the comics you never really know why Sabertooth hates Wolverine so much. I mean they drop excuses all the time but they never really spell out why they make it so personal.
Uh, sabertooth is wolverines half bro in the comics dude. Read origins.
@loganfire3 I did read Origins, his Half Brother in that was not Sabertooth, the writers actually cleared that up a while ago because a lot of people were assuming Dog Logan was Sabertooth. Unless they’ve since retconned that Sabertooth remains unrelated.
Correct. Dog just showed up again and he’s a whole different pain in the a– for wolverine. Sabertooth is just a jerk.
What the fuuuuuuck! I did not know that. Why can’t comics stick to continuity and stop changing things. That’s why as a fanboy I can’t even read comics anymore. If it isn’t written by Stanley Leibowitz than screw it!
@loganfire3 Dog was never intended to be Sabertooth, he just kind of looked like him. It wasn’t a change, it was simply going forward with their intentions.
Doug: [wearing a T-shirt that says “Genius at Work”] Hi. A question for Miss Bellamy. In episode 2F09 when Itchy plays Scratchy’s skeleton like a xylophone, he strikes the same rib twice in succession, yet he produces two clearly different tones. I mean, what are we to believe, that this is some sort of a magic xylophone or something? Boy, I really hope somebody got fired for that blunder.
June Bellamy: Uh, well…
Homer: I’ll field this one.
Homer: [to Doug] Let me ask you a question. Why would a man whose shirt says “Genius at Work” spend all of his time watching a children’s cartoon show?
[pause]
Doug: I withdraw my question.
Real easy way to hand wave away all of this. Two words.
Alternate Reality.
The one biggest continuity flaw I have with this has nothing to do with the first 2 X movies but in 1st class, when Xavier and Magneto are going around recruiting mutants they run into Wolverine. When wolverine goes back in time (at least from the trailers it seems) THEY DONT RECOGNIZE HIM. How does that make sense?
If Singer had the ability to “erase things from the mind of humanity,” I think the X-Men continuity errors would probably be second or third on his to-do list.
nice
I do care about continuity. As a young adult, it was one of the main reasons I stopped collecting comic books, because some companies reboot cycle outpaced my desire to lose old threads (plus the price increases). I don’t mind the movie world of these comics, actors age and all, but maybe it was time for a clean break, start anew, then to just say screw, stick to the errors and changes from the source material. If I don’t like the direction, I’ll eventually stop watching. Right now, Spiderman is losing my interest . . I may have to wait for the next reboot… Xmen may share the same fate.
Unless First Class served as a reboot they were always going to have problems setting it during the Cuban Missile Crisis. It seems they had the idea for that to be the climax of the movie and worked backwards from there.
DoFP doesn’t mess with continuity as much as x-men origins does, at least with all the movies together now – if you removed that from existence, you can still keep pretty much everything else, and it more or less works together thanks to the wonders of time travel