Kristy Swanson isn’t what she was back in the early ’90s. She was an “It” girl then, appearing in major films like Mannequin Two: On the Move, the Charlie Sheen vehicle The Chase, and the Charlie Sheen Top Gun parody Hot Shots! More importantly she was the original Buffy Summers, in the 1992 film, also called Buffy the Vampire Slayer, that eventually birthed the far more popular TV show, starring her replacement Sarah Michelle Gellar. In the decades since Swanson has become a Trump supporter, and was even invited to the White House to meet the big guy. So when calls erupted, including from Macaulay Culkin, to edit the outgoing president out of the Christmas favorite Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, she had his back.

If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie “Home Alone,” then in support of MY PRESIDENT, I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, “Pretty In Pink” and “Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.”😂 — Kristy Swanson (@KristySwansonXO) January 15, 2021

“If Cancel Culture is really going to have Donald J. Trump removed from the John Hughes movie ‘Home Alone,’ then in support of MY PRESIDENT,” Swanson wrote, “I’d like to have myself officially removed from the John Hughes’ films, ‘Pretty In Pink’ and ‘Ferris Buhler’s Day Off.’”

It’s true: Swanson’s first two films (after the Disney TV movie and reclaimed object Mr. Boogedy) were Pretty in Pink and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (which she misspelled). She played, respectively: “Duckette,” aka the girl who catches the eye of Jon Cryer’s Duckie after Molly Ringwald’s Andie (wrongly) chooses Andrew McCarthy’s bland Blane; and a perky student whose teacher is played by former Nixon speechwriter Ben Stein.

Neither film would lose much without her, much as Home Alone 2, written by Hughes, wouldn’t lose much without Trump, who had a habit of demanding movie productions shoot a cameo if they were shooting in buildings he owned. (In that case it was New York City’s Plaza Hotel, which, being in the middle of a financial fallow period, he may not have fully owned then anyway.) Most of these films, after humoring him, threw his footage out. But not Home Alone 2.

Still, the response to Swanson’s request was swift and fierce, with fellow actors not holding back.

This is weak, Kristy. I was removed from AS GOOD AS IT GETS and BAD SANTA years before Trump even THOUGHT of running for President. That’s how I support MY leader. Why do you hate America? https://t.co/R3zZ1HbrjT — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) January 16, 2021

You were in those films? https://t.co/pH6xgUNwDa — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) January 16, 2021

Retweet if you’re okay with @KristySwansonXO being removed from every movie she was ever in. https://t.co/L5z5aUDvcS — ken olin (@kenolin1) January 16, 2021

Other people also weren’t sure what she was on about.

you were in those movies? Since when https://t.co/HVaTtLRJBk — ⚖️Imani Gandy ⚖️ (@AngryBlackLady) January 17, 2021

Or reminded her that her peak is well into the past.

Girl, ain’t nobody seen you since the 90’s anyway. https://t.co/neObx2P5lI — Mike Hill (@ItsMikeHill) January 16, 2021

Ain’t like you was in more than 18 frames of both movies anyway https://t.co/QtrgrKd4Gh — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) January 16, 2021

Some suggested editing her out of another film while we’re at it.

Yes, and let's replace her with Sarah Michelle Gellar in the Buffy the Vampire Slayer movie too. https://t.co/DYNoQYpPo8 — Hanna Ines Flint (@HannaFlint) January 17, 2021

(Via The Daily Dot)