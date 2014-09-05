Bullies Beware, The Marvel Universe Is Here To Stomp You Good In These Variant Covers

09.05.14

In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, Marvel Comics is teaming up with STOMP Out Bullying and releasing a number of anti-bullying themed variant covers this month. Some of them, like this one featuring Gamora, are subtle and rather lovely…

Others, like this Captain America one kind of miss the point.

Who’s the bully here, the kid pushing around another kid, or the hulking superhero who looks like he’s about to crush a child’s hand?

Still, it’s the thought that counts, and most of the covers are quite charming.

Poor Star-Lord, can’t even get any respect on the anti-bullying cover.

Via ComicBookResources

