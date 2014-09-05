Bullies Beware, The Marvel Universe Is Here To Stomp You Good In These Variant Covers

In honor of National Bullying Prevention Month, Marvel Comics is teaming up with STOMP Out Bullying and releasing a number of anti-bullying themed variant covers this month. Some of them, like this one featuring Gamora, are subtle and rather lovely…
Others, like this Captain America one kind of miss the point.
Who’s the bully here, the kid pushing around another kid, or the hulking superhero who looks like he’s about to crush a child’s hand?
Still, it’s the thought that counts, and most of the covers are quite charming.
Poor Star-Lord, can’t even get any respect on the anti-bullying cover.
The kids in the background’s faces in the Rocket/Groot one are terrific.
“It’s him! It’s Star Lord!”
“Yes!”
Wouldn’t Rocket tell the kid to arm himself and scare the shit out of his tormenters? Not exactly sure he should be part of this campaign.
Yeah, Captain America’s cover pretty much misses the point and sends a bad message. I mean yeah, some bullies are worthless trash, but bullies are often insecure, abused, unpopular to begin with themselves… the bullying issue is definitely more complicated than, “why dont we just emasculate the bullies”
I thought the Captain America one looked more like “stop hitting that kid”.
I think what you and the author of this article is misunderstanding is that there’s more than one point to be made regarding bullying. I saw it as a message towards the bully not the bullied. “Would Captain America do that?”
I’m just glad Milo Marana wasn’t doing one of these covers too.
*Manara. It’s been a long day.
I desperately hope there’s a Hawkeye cover where Kate is consoling Clint.
They’d better hope they don’t fix bullying, or there’d be no reason for them to exist.
Cap is going to stand his ground the fuck up of that moustachioed kid.