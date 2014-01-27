Here Are A Bunch Pictures Of Pharell’s Giant Hat At The Grammys

Since I first saw Pharell’s ginormous mountie hat when he spoke with Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet my lady friend yelled, “Come look at Pharell’s hat!” I knew I was destined to share all the pictures I could find on Getty as soon as they were uploaded. So here they are. Enjoy the Grammys and our live thread. But most importantly, Pharell’s hat.

