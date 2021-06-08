With the release of its new Ch’King Sandwich, Burger King has entered the chicken sandwich wars with a vengeance. Capitalizing on a recent report that Chick-fil-A has continued to make donations to the National Christian Charitable Foundation, which has been working against the Equality Act, Burger King decided to troll its fast fast competitor on Twitter and for a good cause.

For every Ch’King Sandwich sold, Burger King will donate 40 cents to the Human Rights Campaign up to $250,000. And in case that wasn’t a clear enough dig at Chick-fil-A, Burger King made sure to mention that its charitable giving is still valid on Sundays when Chick-fil-A is famously closed.

“The #ChKing says LGBTQ+ rights!” Burger King tweeted. “During #pride month (even on Sundays) your chicken sandwich craving can do good! we are making a donation* to @HRC for every Ch’King sold.”

*6/3-6/30 with every Ch'King sold, BK will contribute 40₵ to the Human Rights Campaign (Max. donation $250k) — Burger King (@BurgerKing) June 4, 2021

As Burger King’s epic trolling went viral, the company issued a statement reaffirming its support for the LGBTQ community.

Via USA Today:

“This is a community we love dearly and have proudly supported over the years, so we couldn’t miss an opportunity to take action and help shine a light on the important conversation happening.”

The Burger King tweet is yet another black eye for Chick-fil-A after the damaging The Daily Beast report exposed that the company’s charitable givings are still going towards anti-LGBTQ causes. After facing controversy in the past for making similar donations, Chick-fil-A had promised to do better with its charitable giving. However, that’s easier said than done given the fast food chicken joint’s close association with right-wing evangelical groups. But with competitors like Burger King dunking on Chick-fil-A for its discriminatory donations, it’ll be interesting to see how the southern-based franchise reacts as the chicken sandwich wars rage on.

