Getty Image

By now, we’ve likely all heard about the grand presidential feast Donald Trump served to the Clemson Tigers. Welcoming the 2018 national college champions into the State Dining Room of the White House, the president treated the players to a buffet of only the finest selection of fast food from McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King.

“The Clemson championship team, the National Championship team will be coming tonight. It will be exciting. Very great team. An unbelievable team,” Trump told reporters prior to the visit. “They’ll be coming tonight, and I think we’re going to serve McDonald’s, Wendy’s, and Burger King with some pizza.”

As is his way, Trump made sure to pat himself on the back for the gesture on Twitter the following morning. “Because of the Shutdown I served them massive amounts of Fast Food (I paid), over 1000 hamberders etc.,” he tweeted. “Within one hour, it was all gone. Great guys and big eaters!”

“Hamberders” naturally caught like wildfire on Twitter, and although Trump eventually deleted the tweet and corrected it (a full three hours later), the misspelling will live on in infamy. By mid-day Tuesday even Burger King got in on the fun.

“Due to a large order placed yesterday, we’re all out of hamberders,” the official account tweeted. “Just serving hamburgers today.”