Burger King Used This Woman’s Photo For Tasteless Ads Without Her Permission And Now She’s Calling Rape

Five years ago this advertisement, which was used by Burger King in Singapore to market their “BK Super Seven Incher” (yum?) went viral. I remember it pretty clearly, and I’m pretty sure I wrote a blurb about it for a links column I was penning at the time. People were pretty disgusted with it, for obvious reasons — directing a phallic-looking sandwich into a woman’s wide open red-lipsticked mouth who’s wearing somewhat of a horrified expression doesn’t have so much to do with fast food as it does evoke a theme of sexual abuse. It was pretty gross.
But now the woman in the ad is speaking out. According to the woman, who is remaining anonymous, the image was used without her permission and she didn’t find out about it until well after the fact. She’s released a message via YouTube and is currently exploring her legal options. Here’s some excerpts from a message on the YouTube page:
Burger King found my photo online from a series I did of various facial expressions and contortion poses, and with no due regard to me as a person, profited off reducing me to an orifice for their penis sludge; publicly humiliating me in the process. It was shown online as well as on bus stops and the walls and place mats of their restaurant.
Friends, family, coworkers, prospective employers who saw it assume I was a willing player. Those offended by it don’t know the extent of what’s wrong with the ad; that I didn’t know about this being done to my image, let alone agree to or pose for the scenario.
Why not hire a model to pose with the sandwich?
There is something VERY wrong with the fact that they felt entitled to do that to my face without signing a contract with me.
I believe in sexual expression in art and the media; it’s beautiful and necessary for a healthy society but IT MUST BE CONSENSUAL otherwise it’s RAPE.
It’s unclear whether or not the photos were taken from a personal online portfolio of her work, which would be 100% file-a-lawsuit-right-now wrong — or if the they were taken from a service like iStockPhoto, which would be morally wrong and possibly in violation of the terms of service.
But is it rape? Yeeeesh. I don’t know if I’m comfortable going that far. Plus, this guy wasn’t even involved:
Here’s her video, followed by one of the offending ads in question.
According to Ad Age, the agency bought the image–so it’s legal, if incredibly tacky. However, BK (or more likely, its franchisee) approved its use, because “incredibly tacky” was pretty much what they were going for at that moment. Assuming the model was paid for the shots or signed a release, she doesn’t have any legal grounds.
Calling this ad “rape” is really dangerous, and trivializes actual rape and rape victims.
“Calling this ad “rape” is really dangerous, and trivializes actual rape and rape victims.”
Bingo. Bango. Bongo. Words have meaning, and “rape” has serious weight to it. It shouldn’t be thrown around like that.
Let’s not that get in the way of a good hashtag, though. Always the hashtag.
But look at what she was wearing!
Jeez, if this girl thinks this is rape she should talk to some of the models that have worked with Terry Richardson.
If anything we can use her unusual and extreme breakdown of the facts and turn it – she consensually sold images of herself. That would make her a whore.
“Fill your desire something long, juicy, and flame-grilled with the NEW BK SUPER SEVEN INCHER. Yearn for more after you taste the mind blowing burger that comes with…”
Not heavy handed at all, BK.
*fill your desire for
I don’t know why, but I love the line “Why not hire a model to pose with the sandwich?”
It’s just so damn… American.
Still better than any advertisement Hardee’s puts out…
Just wait until you get a look at KFC’s ad for its new “Glory Bowl.”
Reminds me of Nellie Bluth.
“You forgot to say away again…”
I have a lot of photoshops to delete.
You would think BK would have learned their lesson with ‘Big Buckin Chicken.’
There’s a painful amount of rhetoric in this complaint. Burger King didn’t do anything to this model’s face. Let’s be very goddamn clear about that. They did something to a PHOTO of her face–one they legally acquired, with her previously given “consent.” Being lazy with words so that we can equate a photo with a person, all in the effort to drop a word like “rape,” is disgusting on levels that this ad never comes close to. It’s worse when you consider that the motivation is obviously money.
“When I took that picture there was a penis in the picture with me. How dare they remove that penis and replace it with meat. meat is murder!
I have been raped by Burger King!”
I am on her side, if only because she conned the AWESOME phrase “an orifice for their penis sludge,” which I hope to be able to use in conversation soon.
^coined the phrase, that is
Sorry, I was overwhelmed with penis sludge.
Does she expect us to believe that the ad agency for BK did a GIS for “suprised-looking blonde about to give oral sex”, found her picture and thought “ehh, no one’ll ever know…” and used her photo for an ad campaign?
She was compensated for these photos (if she wasn’t, she’s an idiot), signed a release form (again, if she didn’t, she’s an idiot) and legally has NO right to how those pictures are used.
I have an account for a stock photo site for my job. The model doesn’t like how I use their image in my ad campaigns? Fuck them. I paid for it, I don’t need their consent or blessing.
And calling it ‘rape’ is the stupidest thing this bitch could have done.
Streisand effect.
I’d like to see that surprised look on her face as I shove my “sandwich” in her mouth.
thanks to the internet, I wish that the word rape didn’t exist about as much as I wish actual rape didn’t.
True story: a buddy of mine did a stock photo shoot while he was in college, and for years felt cool about the $400 he was paid for the day. We’d see his picture here and there and always laugh about it.
Until the day that one of our friends, on a stroll past the New Releases table at the bookstore, saw one of the stock photos on the cover of a book about college students coming out of the closet. My (hetero) buddy was literally the cover image of a book about the gay college experience.
That is awesome. Made my day.
“Joey has…VD.”
Wait, so the burger is or isn’t available in America?
This woman is very silly. Rape is a vile, life-altering act. To diminish the horror of it by invoking its name in relation to this ad is an insult actual rape victims. At worst, this is akin to some kid doodling a dick onto a face on a bus ad. Is it crude? Sure. Did she sign a contract? Maybe not. But c’mon now. Her face isn’t expressing disgust or coercion, only mild surprise. Hell, the sandwich isn’t even that phallic. If you took away the dumb tagline, there’d be no controversy at all.