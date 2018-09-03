💃🏻 #dance 💃🏻 A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on Sep 3, 2018 at 6:44am PDT

In case you weren’t aware, Lindsay Lohan is currently living her best life. For the past few years, the once troubled child star has been living primarily in Greece, where she has since opened two nightclubs — Lohan Nightclub in Athens, and Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, both of which she seems to manage personally. The latter of which is also the setting of an upcoming MTV reality series of the same name.

In other words, incredibly, after all these years, Lindsay Lohan … seems to have it together?

Thankfully, together or not, our girl still knows how to have a good time, as evidenced by a video of Lohan dancing at her beach house club that went viral over the weekend. And it is, uh, really something!

The video went on to inspire jokes and memes, a few of which you can see below:

