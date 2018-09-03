Busy Philipps Roasted Lindsay Lohan’s Bizarre, Drunk-Looking Dancing In Mykonos

#Lindsay Lohan
News & Culture Writer
09.03.18

💃🏻 #dance 💃🏻

A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan) on

In case you weren’t aware, Lindsay Lohan is currently living her best life. For the past few years, the once troubled child star has been living primarily in Greece, where she has since opened two nightclubs — Lohan Nightclub in Athens, and Lohan Beach House in Mykonos, both of which she seems to manage personally. The latter of which is also the setting of an upcoming MTV reality series of the same name.

In other words, incredibly, after all these years, Lindsay Lohan … seems to have it together?

Thankfully, together or not, our girl still knows how to have a good time, as evidenced by a video of Lohan dancing at her beach house club that went viral over the weekend. And it is, uh, really something!

The video went on to inspire jokes and memes, a few of which you can see below:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Lindsay Lohan
TAGSBUSY PHILIPPSKelly OxfordLindsay Lohan

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 3 days ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 3 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 6 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP