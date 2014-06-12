This Child’s Perverted Buzz Lightyear Drawing Will Ruin ‘Toy Story’ For You Forever

Do you hold the Toy Story movies dear to your heart and/or have zero tolerance for the desecration of iconic children’s characters? Then you shouldn’t scroll down for this kid’s drawing of Buzz Lightyear.

…

…

Okay, do we have all of the prudes weeded out? Let’s get to the fun.

That’s not how you spell “come in peace,” kid.

