This Child’s Perverted Buzz Lightyear Drawing Will Ruin ‘Toy Story’ For You Forever

Do you hold the Toy Story movies dear to your heart and/or have zero tolerance for the desecration of iconic children’s characters? Then you shouldn’t scroll down for this kid’s drawing of Buzz Lightyear.
…
…
Okay, do we have all of the prudes weeded out? Let’s get to the fun.
That’s not how you spell “come in peace,” kid.
That’s a terrible drawing of Jason Biggs.
Not a misspelling… Dreamworks got the rights.
You can tell it’s a kid because he doesn’t like peas.
That sir is the fakiest fake that has ever been faked. I know that it is tough coming up with ideas, but….
Thank you for the voice of reason. Will you be preaching Sunday at First Church of the Death of Joy?
@pastor…I assume you don’t have any young kids, because I can assure you they do stuff like this all the time. My little girl had a phase where she was drawing pictures of mermaids, complete with gigantic breasts modeled after her Barbie mermaid doll.
And to clarify my earlier comment, my daughter’s drawings had a completely innocent intent, as do the frequent spelling errors and unintentional drawings from little ones.
Assuming he meant “I come in peace,” he’s still wrong. That’s Dolph Lundgren’s line:
[wickedchannel.com]
It gave me a Woody
Cum Pies: The new delicious treat only at McDonald’s.
Oh my god, shut up cracker.
That’s not how Otto Man works. He just makes snarky, pop-culture heavy commentary like the rest of us, until fate calls upon him. And it goes a little something like this.
1.) Some idiot mouthbreather comes in angrily spouting asinine, apocryphal bullshit.
2.) Otto gets annoyed enough to spend five minutes (tops) googling, invariably linking countless articles and internet postings discrediting said idiot mouthbreather’s almost always unsourced and unsorceable claims.
3a.) Said idiot either quietly disappears or, more likely, continues arguing their sorry, circular logic ass into a hole so deep that the rest of the regulars can pretty effortlessly bury them in snark and further reading at their leisure.
3b.) More random trogs may take up said idiot mouthbreather’s cause in any given thread, but they are usually even more incoherent and easily destroyed than the original doofus.
4a.) Regardless, many hours are wasted and nights ruined until everyone eventually just gets bored and moves onto something else.
4b.) The extra hits and comments these arguments generate are valuable enough to put Dr. Uproxxington’s incompetent nephews Kurp and Rowles through clown college.
5a.) In the end, said idiot mouthbreather will still fail to learn anything or show humility for their foolishness, no matter how much overwhelming proof they are virtually spoonfed, like a cranky infant refusing their strained peas.
5b.) Here comes the airplane! Here comes the airplane! EAT YOUR FUCKING KNOWLEDGE, YOU LITTLE SHIT MONSTER!
6.) Finally, what remains is a comment section full of useful Otto Man-compiled insight and information that can be easily and repeatedly called upon by the people from the good planets in the solar system in the eternal struggle against their deranged, everything-phobic/ist relatives on Facebook.
And in the end, isn’t that what really matters?
Also, Hentai Woody already ruined Toy Story anyway.